Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 5, 2024 / 10:51 PM

France scales back Paris Summer Olympics opening ceremonies amid security concerns

By Sheri Walsh
France is scaling back the number of spectators who will be allowed to view the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremonies in July, amid concerns over security and crowd control, the French government announced Tuesday. The opening ceremonies will be held on the River Seine, the first time the event will be held in a public space and not inside an enclosed stadium. File photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI
France is scaling back the number of spectators who will be allowed to view the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics opening ceremonies in July, amid concerns over security and crowd control, the French government announced Tuesday. The opening ceremonies will be held on the River Seine, the first time the event will be held in a public space and not inside an enclosed stadium. File photo by Maya Vidon-White/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- France is scaling back plans to host 600,000 spectators for the opening ceremonies of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, the French government announced Tuesday, amid growing concerns over security and crowd-control along the River Seine.

The number of spectators along the 3.7-mile stretch from east of Paris to the Trocadéro will be capped at 325,000 on July 26. Slashing the crowd size came at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to a top official with French intelligence services who said there are concerns about security and "the main threat is Islamist terrorism."

Advertisement

Under the revised plan, no one will be allowed to watch the ceremony for free and any free access will be invitation-only, according to government officials who said there is space for 104,000 spectators to watch the ceremonies along the waterfront. Another 222,000 attendees will watch from bridges and streets, French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said Tuesday during a Parliament hearing.

The nautical Olympics opening parade through Paris will include about 90 boats, carrying 206 delegations and 10,500 athletes. It will be the first time an Olympics opening ceremony will take place in a public space, instead of inside an enclosed stadium. A security perimeter will surround the center of Paris, during the ceremonies, and will be closed for days leading up to the event.

Advertisement

While the French interior ministry has identified groups -- including the Islamic State and al-Qaida -- that could target the country during the Olympics, the ministry said Tuesday those groups do not have the financial capacity to act.

In 2015, Islamic State terrorists attacked the Stade de France national stadium, Bataclan music hall and restaurants in central Paris, killing 130 people and injuring more than 500 in France's deadliest terrorist attack. A French court found all 20 defendants guilty in June 2022.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Carter Center calls for cease-fire in Sudan on eve of conflict's one-year anniversary
World News // 1 hour ago
Carter Center calls for cease-fire in Sudan on eve of conflict's one-year anniversary
March 5 (UPI) -- The Carter Center on Tuesday called for a cease-fire and for both its warring sides, civil society and the international community to use dialogue and negotiations as a path to peace.
ICC issues warrants for Russian military officials for attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure
World News // 10 hours ago
ICC issues warrants for Russian military officials for attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure
March 5 (UPI) -- The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants against two Russian military leaders for attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure between
2024 Summer Games: French companies offer hospitality lessons via video game
World News // 10 hours ago
2024 Summer Games: French companies offer hospitality lessons via video game
March 5 (UPI) -- Several major tourism companies in France are launching free training sessions on how to be a good host via an interactive game, in preparation for the Summer Olympics in Paris.
Tesla's Berlin plant shuts down operations after suspected arson cuts power
World News // 12 hours ago
Tesla's Berlin plant shuts down operations after suspected arson cuts power
March 5 (UPI) -- Tesla employees near Berlin abandoned its Gruenheide plant on Tuesday after a substation that provides electricity to the facility caught fire in a possible arson attack.
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
World News // 13 hours ago
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
March 5 (UPI) -- A United Nations investigation found evidence that horrific sexual violence was perpetrated against the victims of the Oct. 7 terror attacks on southern Israel by Hamas and other armed groups from Gaza.
St. Vincent to deport three men suspected of killing two Americans
World News // 21 hours ago
St. Vincent to deport three men suspected of killing two Americans
March 5 (UPI) -- Three escaped inmates Grenada suspected of killing two Americans earlier this month in St. Vincent have been ordered removed to their native country, the court said.
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
World News // 13 hours ago
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
March 5 (UPI) -- Ukraine military intelligence said Tuesday its forces had sunk a Russian patrol ship in the Black Sea in a drone attack.
South Korean government, striking doctors face off as thousands continue walkout
World News // 15 hours ago
South Korean government, striking doctors face off as thousands continue walkout
SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- Thousands of South Korean trainee doctors remained on strike Tuesday as the government began taking steps to revoke their licenses and warned of possible police action against leaders of the walkout.
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
World News // 18 hours ago
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
SEOUL, March 5 (UPI) -- North Korea warned Tuesday that the United States and South Korea will be "made to pay a dear price" for holding their annual Freedom Shield large-scale joint military exercise.
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
World News // 1 day ago
France becomes first nation to make abortion a constitutional right
March 4 (UPI) -- France became the first country in the world to make abortion a constitutional right after French lawmakers adopted the bill by 780 votes for and 72 against, a move inspired by the U.S. reversal of Roe vs. Wade.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Temporary 'Lake Manly' in Death Valley closed to kayaks
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
Outbreaks of illness tied to raw milk raise concerns
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
U.N.: 'Cruel, inhuman, degrading' sexual violence perpetrated in Oct. 7 attacks on Israel
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
North Korea warns of 'dear price' for U.S.-South Korea joint military exercise
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
Ukraine claims to have sunk Russian patrol boat off Crimea in sea drone strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement