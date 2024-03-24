Advertisement
World News
March 24, 2024 / 1:37 PM

Hamas blasts terror attack in Moscow, praises Russia for rejecting U.N. Security Council vote

By Adam Schrader
Russian President Vladimir Putin lights a candle to commemorate the victims of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue on a day of national mourning in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. Photo by Mikhail Metzel/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE
Russian President Vladimir Putin lights a candle to commemorate the victims of a terrorist attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue on a day of national mourning in Moscow, Russia, on Sunday. Photo by Mikhail Metzel/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL/EPA-EFE

March 24 (UPI) -- The Palestinian militia Hamas has condemned the terror attack in Moscow that claimed the lives of at least 133 people after praising Russia for rejecting a U.S.-led vote of the U.N. Security Council for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization itself by several nations including Israel and the United States, said in a statement on Telegram and reviewed by UPI that it condemned the ISIS-K attack, carried out late Friday at a concert hall in suburban Moscow.

"We in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack that targeted civilians in the Russian capital, Moscow, and left dozens dead and wounded," the Hamas statement reads, as translated from Arabic.

"We extend our sincere condolences to the Russian leadership and people, and to the families of the victims of this criminal attack, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured, and we express our full solidarity with Russia, its people, and the families of the victims in this tragedy."

Related

In an earlier statement, Hamas had praised Russia -- as well as China and Algeria -- for rejecting a draft resolution by the United States calling for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in exchange for hostages in Gaza.

Russia had blasted the language of the resolution as "political," alleging it left loopholes for Israel to continue its attack. The United States has long been Israel's closest ally, only recently increasing its criticism of Israel's violence in Gaza -- which is ruled by Hamas.

The United States has claimed that Russia and China, which both have veto power as permanent members of the council, pettily did not want to see a U.S.-brokered resolution succeed.

"The American draft resolution that was rejected during today's vote in the U.N. Security Council contains misleading wording that is complicit with the goals of the criminal Zionist enemy, enabling it to continue its aggression, and giving it cover and legitimacy for the war of extermination that it is committing against our Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," Hamas said in a statement on Telegram reviewed by UPI.

Hamas said that the resolution for a cease-fire did not explicitly demand for an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

"We express our appreciation for the position of Russia, China and Algeria, who rejected the biased American project of aggression against our people, and stressed the urgent humanitarian demand for an immediate cessation of the Zionist war of annihilation," Hamas said.

Hamas also blasted President Joe Biden's administration for providing Israel "all means and tools of military and political support" leading to the deaths of tens of thousands of Palestinians.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 32,226 martyrs and 74,518 injuries since the war broke out on October 7.

Latest Headlines

Russian universities may consider accepting arts students from North Korea
World News // 2 hours ago
Russian universities may consider accepting arts students from North Korea
March 24 (UPI) -- Russian universities may consider accepting arts students from North Korea amid growing cooperation between the two countries.
Pope Francis, Patriarch Kirill pray for victims of Moscow attack
World News // 3 hours ago
Pope Francis, Patriarch Kirill pray for victims of Moscow attack
March 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis and Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, have blasted the "cowardly terrorist attack" in Moscow that has killed at least 133 people and prayed for the victims, finding common ground.
Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney eulogized, honored at state funeral
World News // 23 hours ago
Former Canadian PM Brian Mulroney eulogized, honored at state funeral
March 23 (UPI) -- Brian Mulroney was remembered at his state funeral in Canada Saturday as someone who loved his country and valued personal connections in a political world fraught with divisions.
U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing
March 23 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a trip to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
World News // 1 day ago
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
March 23 (UPI) -- Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world on Saturday after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
World News // 1 day ago
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
March 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from the deadly attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow rose to at least 133 on Saturday as security official reported 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault.
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
World News // 2 days ago
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
March 22 (UPI) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, is in the early stages of cancer treatment, according to a Friday video announcement.
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
World News // 1 day ago
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
March 22 (UPI) -- Over 4.7 million animals have died due to freezing conditions, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
World News // 2 days ago
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Friday to reject a U.S. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
U.S. citizens flee Haiti as gang violence escalates further
World News // 2 days ago
U.S. citizens flee Haiti as gang violence escalates further
March 22 (UPI) -- American citizens continue to flee Haiti as gang violence picks up across the island nation, with no immediate foreign military aid expected to arrive to help the country's beleaguered police force.
