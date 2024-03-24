Advertisement
March 24, 2024 / 12:25 PM

Russian universities may consider accepting arts students from North Korea

By Adam Schrader
Russia’s Vice Culture Minister Andrei Malyshev is leading a delegation to Pyongyang to discuss the future of cultural cooperation between the countries. Photo courtesy of Russia's Culture Ministry
Russia's Vice Culture Minister Andrei Malyshev is leading a delegation to Pyongyang to discuss the future of cultural cooperation between the countries. Photo courtesy of Russia's Culture Ministry

March 24 (UPI) -- Russian universities may consider accepting arts students from North Korea amid growing cooperation between the two countries.

Russia's Vice Culture Minister Andrei Malyshev is leading a delegation to Pyongyang to discuss the future of cultural cooperation between the countries, including at museums and in the film industry. The delegation toured the Musical Art Museum in Pyongyang on Saturday.

The Russian delegation arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday and said in a statement that Malyshev had already discussed "promising areas of cooperation" regarding arts and culture with North Korean officials.

The Russian Culture Ministry said Malyshev was asked to consider the possibility of sending Russian specialists to teach master classes in North Korea and conduct joint performances with North Korean theater and dance groups.

"Separately, the readiness of Russian creative universities to accept students from [North Korea] was noted," the Russian Culture Ministry said, adding that it invited North Korean officials to the International Children's Cultural Forum which will be held in August in Moscow.

And officials discussed organizing future exhibitions of work by North Korean artists in Russia while North Korea plans to host a Russian film festival in North Korea - particularly "modern patriotic films" that "can arouse significant interest" from viewers in the isolated country.

Meanwhile, North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un sent condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday after a terrorist attack in Moscow killed at least 133 people. The news of the attack came as the Russian delegation was visiting North Korea.

"Having learned of the unexpected and sad news of the large-scale terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast, which resulted in the loss of many lives, I express in the name of the government and people of [North Korea] and myself my deepest condolences and sympathies to you and through you to the government and people of your country, the bereaved families and the victims," Kim said.

Kim, in his message to Putin, said that North Korea stands "against all forms of terrorism" and that "nothing can justify the heinous act of terrorism that threatens human life."

"Our people feel the misfortune and sorrow of the friendly people of Russia, and we extend our firm support and solidarity to your just cause to consolidate the social and political unity and stability centered on you, and to defend the security and sovereign rights of the country," Kim said.

"I sincerely wish your government and the resilient people of Russia a speedy recovery from the devastation caused by the terror attack, and peace to the bereaved families and victims."

