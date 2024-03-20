Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 20, 2024 / 3:23 AM

North Korea tests engine for new hypersonic missile

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of a solid-fuel engine for a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday. Photo by KCNA/UPI
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw a test of a solid-fuel engine for a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday. Photo by KCNA/UPI

SEOUL, March 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test of a solid-fuel engine for a new intermediate-range hypersonic missile, state media reported Wednesday, one day after observing the launch of short-range ballistic missiles.

The test was conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Facility on the country's west coast Tuesday, state-run Korean Central News Agency said.

Advertisement

"The military strategic value of this weapon system is appreciated as important as ICBM from the security environment of our state and the operational demand of the People's Army and enemies know better about it," Kim said, according to KCNA.

The report added that a timetable for completing the development of the new weapons system was "set through the great success in the important test."

Related

In January, Pyongyang said it test-fired a new solid-fuel intermediate-range missile with a hypersonic warhead, which could place U.S. military installations in Guam -- around 2,100 miles away -- within reach. Hypersonic weapons travel at least five times the speed of sound and are designed to be maneuverable, making them difficult to intercept.

A hypersonic missile was among the laundry list of weapons to be developed that Kim Jong Un laid out at a party congress in January 2021, alongside nuclear-powered submarines, submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missiles, "ultramodern tactical nuclear weapons" and military satellites.

Advertisement

Kim "expressed great satisfaction over the fact that the development projects have been successfully completed in the strategic weapon sector during the period of the five-year plan," Wednesday's KCNA report said.

The engine test came one day after Kim oversaw firing drills of the North's KN-25 super-large multiple rocket launcher system. Seoul and Washington categorize the system's nuclear-capable 600mm artillery as a short-range ballistic missile.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula remain at their highest in years, as Pyongyang has kept up a steady stream of threats, weapons tests and military exercises. In January, Kim declared South Korea the "most harmful and primary enemy of our country" and said the North had the "legality to attack and destroy at any time."

The United States and South Korea have increased their military cooperation in response to the North's s provocations, with expanded drills and the deployment of U.S. assets to the Peninsula. The allies completed their annual Freedom Shield springtime joint military exercise last week, which Pyongyang condemned as preparation for an invasion.

Latest Headlines

Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexico says it will not accept migrants deported by Texas under new state law
March 19 (UPI) -- Mexico will not accept migrants deported by Texas, its foreign ministry said.
Olympic organizers bar Russia, Belarus from 2024 Paris opening ceremonies
World News // 8 hours ago
Olympic organizers bar Russia, Belarus from 2024 Paris opening ceremonies
March 19 (UPI) -- Athletes from Russia and Belarus will not be allowed to participate in this summer's opening ceremonies at the Paris Olympics, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday.
Report: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan have highest levels of air pollution globally
World News // 10 hours ago
Report: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan have highest levels of air pollution globally
March 19 (UPI) -- According to a new report, travelers with breathing issues might want to avoid India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have the highest levels of air pollution globally.
Critical aid, food delivered by sea to starving families in war-torn northern Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Critical aid, food delivered by sea to starving families in war-torn northern Gaza
March 19 (UPI) -- Nearly 200 tons of food and ready-to-eat meals have been distributed to families facing starvation in war-torn northern Gaza, in the first humanitarian shipment to reach the Gazan coast by sea in nearly two decades.
Unilever says it will separate ice cream division as it lays off 7,500 employees
World News // 10 hours ago
Unilever says it will separate ice cream division as it lays off 7,500 employees
March 19 (UPI) -- Unilever will cut about 7,500 jobs as the company seeks to separate its ice cream division from the rest of its products.
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could face charges on COVID-19 vaccine records
World News // 10 hours ago
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro could face charges on COVID-19 vaccine records
March 19 (UPI) -- Authorities in Brazil on Tuesday recommended criminal charges be filed against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro for allegedly falsifying his proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to visiting the United States.
Netanyahu: Rafah ground attack to proceed amid 'disagreement' with U.S.
World News // 12 hours ago
Netanyahu: Rafah ground attack to proceed amid 'disagreement' with U.S.
March 19 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told parliament Tuesday that a planned ground operation in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip will move forward, amid pressure from the United States to show restraint.
World Meteorological Organization confirms 2023 as hottest year on record
World News // 14 hours ago
World Meteorological Organization confirms 2023 as hottest year on record
March 19 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization said in a new report released Tuesday that 2023 was the hottest year on record, leavingbehind numerous weather-related catastrophes in its wake.
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
World News // 15 hours ago
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
March 19 (UPI) -- More than 90% of the world's nations have pollution levels that exceed World Health Organization standards on particulate matter pollution with only seven reaching the target, according to IQAir.
Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila
World News // 17 hours ago
Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila
March 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Philippines officials of U.S. support and its strong ties and the island nation continues to feel pressure from China.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in 'Goon Squad' torture of 2 Black men
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
United States confirms IDF killing of high-ranking Hamas leader Marwan Issa
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
Joe Biden, congressional leaders agree on budget deal
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement