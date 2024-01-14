Advertisement
World News
Jan. 14, 2024

North Korea tests ballistic missile, fired toward Japan

By Adam Schrader
An Image provided by the North Korean government on September, 28, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he attends a meeting of the country's parliament, where it unanimously enshrined the nuclear program in the constitution. File Photo by KCNA/UPI
An Image provided by the North Korean government on September, 28, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as he attends a meeting of the country's parliament, where it unanimously enshrined the nuclear program in the constitution. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Sunday, travelling over 310 miles and landing in the Sea of Japan, outside of the rival country's waters.

Japan's Defense Ministry condemned the missile test in a statement, adding that it is currently analyzing the results of North Korea's test."North Korea's actions, including its repeated launches of ballistic missiles, threaten the peace and security of Japan, the region, and the international community," Japan's Defense Ministry said.

"Such ballistic missile launches are in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions and are a serious matter concerning the safety of the Japanese people. Our country has made a strong protest against North Korea and strongly condemned the launch."

Five permanent members of the United Nations' Security Council -- China, France, Russia, Britain and the United States -- each have nuclear weapons. Apart from North Korea, the nations of Pakistan, India and Israel also have nuclear weapons.

Related

"In order to protect the lives and property of our citizens, we will continue to work closely with the United States, South Korea, and other countries, and do our utmost to collect and analyze information and conduct vigilance monitoring," the Japanese Defense Ministry said. "if we obtain any additional information that should be made public in the future, we will announce it immediately."

South Korea confirmed the ballistic missile test, stating it was shot around 2:55 p.m. local time from the Pyongyang region.

"Our military immediately captured and monitored the tracking of North Korea missile launches," the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. It is also analyzing the results of North Korea's test.

"Our military will maintain the ability and command to respond overwhelmingly to any provocation while being polite to North Korea's various activities under a firm Korean-U.S.-United Defense Command."

Despite political differences between North Korea and Japan, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un sent a message of sympathy to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after recent devastating earthquakes.

"In the message, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un expressed his deep sympathy and condolences to the prime minister and, through him, to the bereaved families and victims, upon the sad news that big casualties and material losses were caused by earthquakes in Japan from the outset of the new year," the North Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The message sincerely hoped that the people in the affected areas would eradicate the aftermath of earthquakes and restore their stable life at the earliest date possible."

