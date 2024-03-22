Trending
Advertisement
Soccer
March 22, 2024 / 6:13 AM

North Korea pulls out of hosting World Cup soccer qualifier against Japan

By Thomas Maresca
North Korean fans cheer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Japan at National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday. North Korea withdrew from hosting a follow-up match in Pyongyang next week, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Friday. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE
North Korean fans cheer at the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier against Japan at National Stadium in Tokyo on Thursday. North Korea withdrew from hosting a follow-up match in Pyongyang next week, the Asian Football Confederation confirmed on Friday. Photo by Franck Robichon/EPA-EFE

SEOUL, March 22 (UPI) -- North Korea canceled plans to host a scheduled World Cup qualifying match against Japan next week, Asia's governing soccer association confirmed Friday, leaving organizers scrambling to find a neutral venue with just days to spare.

The two sides played the first leg of back-to-back qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday in Tokyo, which Japan won 1-0. However, North Korean officials abruptly notified their Japanese counterparts and the Asian Football Confederation that they were not going to host the follow-up in Pyongyang, which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

Advertisement

The match "will not take place as scheduled due to unforeseen circumstances," the Asian Football Confederation said Friday in a statement.

"The decision, taken in consultation with FIFA and relevant stakeholders, comes after the AFC was informed on March 20 by the DPR Korea Football Association of the need to move the match to a neutral venue due to unavoidable circumstances," the statement said.

Related

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea is the official name of North Korea.

No further information on a venue was given. UPI has reached out to the AFC for comment.

Advertisement

Japan Football Association President Kozo Tashima told local media Thursday that he had received a message from North Korean officials earlier that day saying they were withdrawing because it would be "difficult" to host the contest in Pyongyang.

Japanese news agency Kyodo reported that North Korea is believed to have pulled out due to the outbreak of a lethal streptococcus infection in Japan, citing an article Thursday in the North's Rodong Sinmun newspaper on a "malignant infectious disease" in the country.

In a separate article on the same day, the newspaper also reported on a "highly contagious measles outbreak" in Japan.

North Korea sealed its borders at the very outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in January 2020 and only slowly began allowing cross-border traffic with China to resume in August 2023.

The Pyongyang match would have been the first international soccer contest held in North Korea since 2019, when it hosted a qualifying competition for the 2022 World Cup.

Last week, Japan's Foreign Ministry said it would send 14 officials to support the team and Japanese media members in North Korea, as the countries do not have diplomatic relations. However, the ministry advised fans to refrain from traveling to Pyongyang for the match.

Advertisement

North Korea is still currently scheduled to hold home qualifiers against Syria and Myanmar in June.

The cancellation comes after an Olympic soccer qualifier between the Japanese and North Korean women's teams was also relocated from Pyongyang last month.

The Japan Football Association requested the move to a neutral venue, citing a lack of flights for its fans and delays in working with the North Korean hosts. The match was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Japanese men's team is currently ranked number 18 in the world by FIFA, while North Korea is farther down the list at 114. North Korea has participated in the World Cup twice, in 1966 and 2010.

Latest Headlines

Mexico urges U.S. court to block Texas' controversial immigration law
World News // 47 minutes ago
Mexico urges U.S. court to block Texas' controversial immigration law
March 22 (UPI) -- Mexico is urging a U.S. federal court to block a controversial Texas law from tacking effect, arguing it will have negative consequences for the Mexican community and bilateral relations with the United States.
House Republicans sue 2 federal prosecutors to testify in Hunter Biden probe
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
House Republicans sue 2 federal prosecutors to testify in Hunter Biden probe
March 22 (UPI) -- House Republicans spearheading an impeachment probe into President Joe Biden have filed a lawsuit against two Justice Department prosecutors involved in the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden.
Tennessee Gov. Lee signs first-in-nation bill to protect musicians from AI
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Tennessee Gov. Lee signs first-in-nation bill to protect musicians from AI
March 22 (UPI) -- Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation to protect musicians from artificial intelligence, making it the first state in the nation to enact such a bill amid growing concerns about the advanced technology.
Appeals court orders review of jurors in Boston Marathon bomber trial for bias
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Appeals court orders review of jurors in Boston Marathon bomber trial for bias
March 22 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has ordered the judge who oversaw the trial of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to investigate claims of juror bias. 
Texas joins 15 other states in suing over natural gas application ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas joins 15 other states in suing over natural gas application ban
March 21 (UPI) -- Texas has joined 15 other states in suing to block the Biden administration's ban on approving applications to export liquefied natural gas exports, state Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Thursday.
U.S. blacklists Nicaragua's attorney general for aiding Ortega regime's repressive efforts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. blacklists Nicaragua's attorney general for aiding Ortega regime's repressive efforts
March 21 (UPI) -- The United States on Thursday blacklisted Nicaragua's attorney general, in the latest punitive measure applied by the Biden administration to the Central American nation's authoritative government.
No charges will be filed in death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict, district attorney says
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
No charges will be filed in death of nonbinary teen Nex Benedict, district attorney says
March 21 (UPI) -- The Tulsa County district attorney announced Thursday that no charges will be filed in connection to a fight that occurred last month at an Oklahoma high school involving nonbinary student Nex Benedict.
Oklahoma considers Texas-style immigration measure
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Oklahoma considers Texas-style immigration measure
March 21 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Republican House Speaker Charles McCall has introduced immigration legislation patterned after a law pending in Texas, which is among the strictest in the nation.
Amid bribery charges, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Amid bribery charges, N.J. Sen. Bob Menendez says he won't run in Democratic primary
March 21 (UPI) -- New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez said Thursday he will not run for re-election in the Democratic primary for his seat, but he did not rule out the possibility of running as an independent candidate.
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
March 21 (UPI) -- Social Security Administration Commissioner Martin O'Malley told lawmakers Thursday that raising the retirement age would disproportionately hurt working-class Americans.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka says 'heart is broken' by Konstantin Koltsov's death
Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka says 'heart is broken' by Konstantin Koltsov's death
Ex-NHL winger Konstantin Koltsov, former boyfriend of tennis star, dies at 42
Ex-NHL winger Konstantin Koltsov, former boyfriend of tennis star, dies at 42
Ronda Rousey says concussions led to UFC/WWE retirement
Ronda Rousey says concussions led to UFC/WWE retirement
Grambling State, Colorado earn First Four wins in NCAA men's basketball tourney
Grambling State, Colorado earn First Four wins in NCAA men's basketball tourney
Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter amid theft allegations, gambling probe
Dodgers fire Shohei Ohtani's interpreter amid theft allegations, gambling probe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement