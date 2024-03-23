Advertisement
World News
March 23, 2024 / 2:11 PM

U.N. secretary-general calls for immediate cease-fire at Rafah border crossing

By Ehren Wynder
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference at the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, on Saturday, where he called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a press conference at the border gate between Egypt and Gaza, in Rafah, Egypt, on Saturday, where he called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

March 23 (UPI) -- United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday called for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during a trip to the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing.

Guterres spoke after inspecting the crossing, where Palestinian refugees have fled amid Israel's military campaign of Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, which killed around 1,200 people.

Advertisement

"Nothing justifies the horrific attacks by Hamas on October 7th," Guterres said. "And nothing justifies the collective punishment of the Palestinian people. Now more than ever, it is time for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. It is time to silence the guns."

Earlier Saturday, Guterres visited Palestinians at a hospital in al-Arish, Egypt, who were injured during the fighting in Gaza.

Related

He said he was "extremely moved by their stories, experiences and all the hardships they have endured," while calling for an "ironclad commitment" by Israel to open "total, unfettered" access for humanitarian aid to reach people in Gaza.

The Israeli government has argued it is putting not limits on the amount of aid entering Gaza and that it is doing all it can to facilitate the flow of food and medical supplies.

Advertisement

Russia and China on Friday vetoed a United States-led resolution at the United Nations Security Council to pressure Israel into a cease-fire.

The two countries argued the resolution, which included a condemnation of the Hamas attacks, was took weak.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday made an unscheduled visit to Tel Aviv to push Israel into a deal that would return Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz fired back at Guterres' remarks in a post on X. Under Guterres' leadership, he said, the United Nations "has become an antisemitic and anti-Israeli body that shelters and emboldens terror."

"The U.N. Secretary-General @antonioguterres, stood today on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing and blamed Israel for the humanitarian situation in Gaza, without condemning in any way the Hamas-ISIS terrorists who plunder humanitarian aid, without condemning @UNRWA that cooperates with terrorists - and without calling for the immediate, unconditional release of all Israeli hostages," the post read.

The death toll in Gaza has broken 30,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. More than 1 million Palestinians have fled to Rafah to avoid the fighting in the Gaza strip.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
World News // 1 hour ago
Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news
March 23 (UPI) -- Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world on Saturday after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
World News // 22 hours ago
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
March 22 (UPI) -- The death toll from the deadly attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow rose to at least 133 on Saturday as security official reported 11 suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault.
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
World News // 23 hours ago
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
March 22 (UPI) -- Catherine, Princess of Wales, is in the early stages of cancer treatment, according to a Friday video announcement.
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
World News // 21 hours ago
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
March 22 (UPI) -- Over 4.7 million animals have died due to freezing conditions, according to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Friday to reject a U.S. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
U.S. citizens flee Haiti as gang violence escalates further
World News // 1 day ago
U.S. citizens flee Haiti as gang violence escalates further
March 22 (UPI) -- American citizens continue to flee Haiti as gang violence picks up across the island nation, with no immediate foreign military aid expected to arrive to help the country's beleaguered police force.
Germany legalizes recreational consumption of marijuana
World News // 1 day ago
Germany legalizes recreational consumption of marijuana
March 22 (UPI) -- Germany's upper legislature has passed an initiative to legalize the recreational consumption of marijuana.
U.N. report: Growing water scarcity a threat to global peace and security
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. report: Growing water scarcity a threat to global peace and security
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Friday urged the settling of conflict over access to water by greater international cooperation and transnational agreements, warning that rising tensions over the scarce resource threaten peace.
British, Australian companies partner in multibillion-dollar submarine deal
World News // 1 day ago
British, Australian companies partner in multibillion-dollar submarine deal
March 22 (UPI) -- Britain's BAE Systems and Australia's ASC Pty Ltd agreed Friday to a multibillion-dollar nuclear submarine deal. The deal includes $4.6 billion over 10 years from Australia to Britain's Rolls-Royce nuclear reactor plant.
European Commission proposes grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus
World News // 1 day ago
European Commission proposes grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus
March 22 (UPI) -- A Friday proposal from the European Commission would impose tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain while not affecting grain exports to third countries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
Death toll in Moscow concert hall attack rises to 133; suspected gunmen arrested
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Severe weather kills 4.7 million Mongolian livestock
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
Britain's Princess Kate announces she has cancer, is in early treatment
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
In Texas, bus carrying pre-K kids on school field trip rolls over, killing 2
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
GOP-led House committee subpoenas President Joe Biden's ghostwriter
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement