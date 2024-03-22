Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 22, 2024 / 11:21 AM

U.N. report: Growing water scarcity a threat to global peace and security

By Paul Godfrey
An ISS image of the Sahara (left) and the darker vegetation of the wetter semi-arid tropical savanna of the Sahel (right), one of the regions UNESCO says faces a growing security threat from disputes over water and productive land due to water scarcity. The dark green marshes surrounding the 125-mile-long stretch of what remains of Lake Chad stand out in the foreground, a small remnant of the once vast lake that occupied most of the region. File photo by NASA/UPI
An ISS image of the Sahara (left) and the darker vegetation of the wetter semi-arid tropical savanna of the Sahel (right), one of the regions UNESCO says faces a growing security threat from disputes over water and productive land due to water scarcity. The dark green marshes surrounding the 125-mile-long stretch of what remains of Lake Chad stand out in the foreground, a small remnant of the once vast lake that occupied most of the region. File photo by NASA/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations on Friday urged the settling of conflict over access to water by greater international cooperation and transnational agreements, warning that rising tensions over the scarce resource are a threat to world peace.

"Hot zones" especially vulnerable to interstate tensions over water include Africa and the Middle East, according to the U.N. World Water Development Report 2024. In Africa, 19 out of 22 states studied suffer from water scarcity and two-thirds of the continent's freshwater resources are transboundary. In the Middle East, seven countries were in conflict as recently as 2021.

Advertisement

Of the 106 transboundary aquifers mapped in Africa, interstate cooperation has been formalized in just seven, with tensions also on the rise in the Sahel. Sahel is seeing an uptick in disputes over water and productive land due to water loss through wetland degradation -- often due to ill-advised water development projects.

Advertisement

Globally, only a fifth of countries have an agreement with neighboring countries with whom they share a lake or river basin to manage the water equitably, despite 40% of the world's population living in affected areas.

Related

But the report argues cooperation on transboundary water management can be a powerful tool for resolving water conflicts peacefully, preventing news ones and keeping a lid on wider conflicts by creating conditions for regular dialogue between all parties and providing necessary legal frameworks.

Success stories include the 2002 Framework Agreement on the Sava River Basin signed between Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Serbia and Slovenia, southeast Europe's first multilateral, development-oriented agreement laying the groundwork for sustainable water management.

The report credits the agreement with driving stability in the region and emerging as an example of best practice for other regions of the world.

Cooperation between Cameroon, Chad, the Central Africa Republic, Libya, Niger and Nigeria is also credited with providing new impetus to the Lake Chad Basin Commission's mandate, expanding it to the most efficient use of the basin's waters, coordinate local development, and nip potential disputes and a trans-national and local level.

Despite the economic and security impacts of Lake Chad shrinking by 90% since the early 1960s, LCBC remains one of the effective institutions for "addressing the specific needs of the basin, including socio-economic development and security issues," says the report.

Advertisement

"Water, when managed sustainably and equitably, can be a source of peace and prosperity. It is also the literal lifeblood of agriculture, the major socio-economic driver for billions of people," said International Fund for Agricultural Development president and U.N.-Water chair Alvaro Lario.

However, droughts have been on the rise since the turn of the century, with approximately half the world's population experiencing severe water scarcity for at least part of 2022 and a quarter faced "extremely high" water stress, using more than three-fourths of their annual renewable freshwater supply.

Drought frequency and severity is predicted to rise with climate change, posing acute risks for social and geopolitical stability.

"As water stress increases, so do the risks of local or regional conflict. UNESCO's message is clear: if we want to preserve peace, we must act swiftly not only to safeguard water resources but also to enhance regional and global cooperation in this area," said director-general Audrey Azoulay.

The report warns that UNESCO's goal of ensuring the 2.2 billion and 3.5 billion people who lack safely managed drinking water and safely managed sanitation have their needs met by 2030 is looking increasingly unattainable and that situation may worsen.

Latest Headlines

Germany legalizes recreational consumption of marijuana
World News // 58 minutes ago
Germany legalizes recreational consumption of marijuana
March 22 (UPI) -- Germany's upper legislature has passed an initiative to legalize the recreational consumption of marijuana.
British, Australian companies partner in multibillion-dollar submarine deal
World News // 2 hours ago
British, Australian companies partner in multibillion-dollar submarine deal
March 22 (UPI) -- Britain's BAE Systems and Australia's ASC Pty Ltd agreed Friday to a multibillion-dollar nuclear submarine deal. The deal includes $4.6 billion over 10 years from Australia to Britain's Rolls-Royce nuclear reactor plant.
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council voted Friday to reject a U.S. resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.
European Commission proposes grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus
World News // 3 hours ago
European Commission proposes grain tariffs on Russia and Belarus
March 22 (UPI) -- A Friday proposal from the European Commission would impose tariffs on Russian and Belarusian grain while not affecting grain exports to third countries.
Vodafone, Three get five days to prove $19B merger benefits consumers, businesses
World News // 3 hours ago
Vodafone, Three get five days to prove $19B merger benefits consumers, businesses
March 22 (UPI) -- Britain's competition regulator Friday gave Vodafone and Three, two of the country's big four mobile phone networks, five days to show their planned $19 billion merger won't leave their 27 million customers worse off or
2 killed, 1.2M without power after Russian missile barrage slams Ukraine
World News // 4 hours ago
2 killed, 1.2M without power after Russian missile barrage slams Ukraine
March 22 (UPI) -- Ukraine came under sustained aerial assault for a second night after Russian forces unleashed at least 150 rockets and attack drones against mainly power infrastructure targets across the country, killing two people.
Mexico urges U.S. court to block Texas' controversial immigration law
World News // 6 hours ago
Mexico urges U.S. court to block Texas' controversial immigration law
March 22 (UPI) -- Mexico is urging a U.S. federal court to block a controversial Texas law from tacking effect, arguing it will have negative consequences for the Mexican community and bilateral relations with the United States.
U.N. General Assembly passes resolution on AI safety, trustworthiness
World News // 21 hours ago
U.N. General Assembly passes resolution on AI safety, trustworthiness
March 21 (UPI) -- The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday unanimously adopted a United States-led resolution establishing a baseline to regulate artificial intelligence.
State Department announces $47 million in aid for Sudan and neighboring nations
World News // 22 hours ago
State Department announces $47 million in aid for Sudan and neighboring nations
March 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department announced a $47 million humanitarian assistance package for Sudan and bordering nations.
Switzerland becomes first major economy to cut interest rates, citing inflation below 2%
World News // 1 day ago
Switzerland becomes first major economy to cut interest rates, citing inflation below 2%
March 21 (UPI) -- The Swiss National Bank said Thursday it is cutting interest rates by 0.25 points to 1.5%, effective Friday. It declared the cut is happening because the fight against inflation in Switzerland has been effective.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
U.N. Security Council rejects U.S. resolution calling for Gaza cease-fire
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Donald Trump's attorney: New York AG bond suggestions 'unjust'
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
Social Security head warns against raising retirement age, calls for more funding
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
Idaho police capture violent white supremacist prison escapee, accomplice
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
After decades of secrecy, 'Ghost Army' soldiers of WWII recognized with congressional medal
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement