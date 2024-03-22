Trending
March 22, 2024 / 7:56 AM

U.N. to vote on U.S. resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

By Clyde Hughes
The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Friday on a resolution presented by the United States calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
March 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Friday on a United States resolution that calls for an immediate cease-fire while condemning efforts to restrict aid into Gaza and harm civilians.

The resolution's introduction acknowledges a "roughly" six-week cease-fire that has been part of negotiations between Israel and Hamas but does not specifically refer to a time span in the body of the text.

It does, however, provide "unequivocal" support for a pause in the fighting to "protect civilians on all sides, allow for the delivery of essential humanitarian assistance and alleviate humanitarian suffering."

The measure proposes that the pause in fighting be reached "in connection with the release of all remaining hostages," while condemning Hamas for its Oct. 7 attack against Israel, something other cease-fire resolutions have failed to do.

It also calls for a "two-state solution" with Palestinians getting their state and pushes back any effort to reduce Palestinian territory after the war.

In the immediate term, the resolution expresses concern that a planned Israeli ground offensive into Rafah, where thousands of Palestinian refugees have crowded, "would result in further harm to civilians and their further displacement including potentially into neighboring countries."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Egypt and Israel on Friday, where he will also emphasize apprehension over the attack.

"A major ground operation there would mean more civilian deaths," Blinken said. "There is a better way to deal with the threat, the ongoing threat posed by Hamas."

The U.S. resolution comes after months of negotiations where the United States had resisted calls for a cease-fire, supporting Israel's right to defend itself against Hamas.

Blinken earlier this week said in an interview with Saudi news channel Al Hadath that the U.S. decision to present a resolution would "send a strong message, a strong signal" for other nations to support it.

Hamas had walked away from negotiations earlier this month because it lacked a cease-fire agreement. Continued negotiations with the help of Qatar and Egypt have helped the United States come up with the latest resolution.

"A deal is in the interest of Israel, it's in the interest of the Palestinian people and it's in the interest of the broader region," State Department Matthew Miller said on Thursday. "So, we're going to continue to push for one."

