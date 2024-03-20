Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announces surprise resignation

March 20 (UPI) -- Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced at a cabinet meeting Wednesday he will resign in April, an unexpected decision that created uncertainty about the survival of Ireland's three-party governing coalition.
"One part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else and then having the courage to do it," said Varadkar, who visited Washington last week and celebrated St. Patrick's Day with Joe Biden at the White House on Sunday. "That time is now."