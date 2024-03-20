Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar announces surprise resignation

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (R) announced his surprise resignation Wednesday, effective in April. On Sunday, he was in Washington, celebrating St. Patrick's Day with U.S. President Joe Biden. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced at a cabinet meeting Wednesday he will resign in April, an unexpected decision that created uncertainty about the survival of Ireland's three-party governing coalition. "One part of leadership is knowing when the time has come to pass on the baton to somebody else and then having the courage to do it," said Varadkar, who visited Washington last week and celebrated St. Patrick's Day with Joe Biden at the White House on Sunday. "That time is now." Advertisement

The Irish prime minister position has rotated since 2020 between Varadkar and Foreign Minister Micheal Martin, leader of the Fianna Fáil party.

At a press conference, Varadkar cited personal and political reasons for his resignation.

He said he believes the three-party governing coalition can be re-elected. A general election is scheduled for next year.

"This government can be re-elected, and my party, Fine Gael, can gain seats in the next Dáil," he said. "Most of all, I believe the re-election of this three-party government will be the right thing for the future for our country, continuing to take us forward, protecting all that's been achieved and building on it."

Martin said he was surprised by Varadkar's resignation and said he is committed to fulfilling the coalition government's full term.

In Washington, Varadkar said Ireland and Western nations need to stand by Ukraine in its war with invading Russians "as long as it takes." He also called for an end to the "terrible violence and loss of human life in Gaza."

Taoiseach is ancient Irish for head of government or prime minister. The literal English translation is "chieftain" or "leader."

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on March 15, 2024. Photo by Nathan Howard/UPI | License Photo