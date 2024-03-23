Advertisement
March 23, 2024 / 12:43 PM

Well-wishes pour in from celebs, politicians after Kate Middleton cancer news

By Simon Druker
Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 6 | Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world after she revealed her cancer diagnosis. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Well-wishes for Kate Middleton are pouring in from across the world on Saturday after she revealed her cancer diagnosis.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Political was among several political figures who sent public messages to Princess Catherine of Wales, which also came from big names in the entertainment industry.

The Duchess of Cambridge announced Friday in a 371-word video message that she'd been diagnosed with cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy.

The princess underwent "planned abdominal surgery" in January and has been out of the public eye since then. Buckingham Palace has not elaborated on the type of cancer.

Breast cancer survivor and former Today show host Katie Couric liked Middleton's video on the social media platform.

"Thank you for showing what it's like to fight with grace and determination for yourself and for your family. Wishing you all the best," actress Olivia Munn commented on the post. Munn recently disclosed her own breast cancer diagnosis.

"Wales and the World is with you ♥️ HRH Princess of Wales. Love to you always," actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, who is Welsh, wrote on Instagram.

"The Princess of Wales has the love and support of the whole country as she continues her recovery. She has shown tremendous bravery with her statement today," Sunak said in a statement on X, praising Middleton for her bravery.

Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana and uncle to her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, praised her "Incredible poise and strength" in an Instagram post.

Britain's King Charles, Middleton's father-in-law, is undergoing his own cancer treatment and said he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did," in a statement issued Friday through Buckingham Palace.

"Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and we certainly wish her a full recovery," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday.

First Lady Jill Biden called Middleton, 42, "brave," adding "we love you" in a post on X.

"We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," Middleton's in-laws Prince Harry and Meghan Markle told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement.

