Britain's King Charles speaks during the World Climate Action Summit Opening Session at Al Waha Theater in Dubai, on December 1 He was to undergo prostate surgery Friday. File Photo by Christophe Viseux/COP 28

"The king was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment," Buckingham Palace said, according to People magazine. "His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

The National Health Service said searches about enlarged prostates dramatically increased after Prince Charles's diagnosis was made public.

It was believed that King Charles visited his daughter-in-law before going into his surgery. Kate Middleton continued to recover from her surgery and is expected to continue her rebound for several months after she is released.

It was believed that King Charles visited his daughter-in-law before going into his surgery. Kate Middleton continued to recover from her surgery and is expected to continue her rebound for several months after she is released.

Doctors diagnosed King Charles with a benign enlarged prostate during a Jan. 17 check-up after he was experiencing symptoms. He was urged to rest and have surgery to resolve the problem.