Trending
Advertisement
World News
Nov. 7, 2023 / 10:59 AM

King Charles III unveils government policy priorities in first king's speech in 70 years

King emphasizes law and order policies over pressing domestic concerns

By A.L. Lee
King Charles III outlined the nation's policy priorities before Parliament on Tuesday, emphasizing a renewed focus on criminal justice laws and expanding clean energy initiatives, but the speech raised immediate questions about support for Britain's struggling public services industry. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE
King Charles III outlined the nation's policy priorities before Parliament on Tuesday, emphasizing a renewed focus on criminal justice laws and expanding clean energy initiatives, but the speech raised immediate questions about support for Britain's struggling public services industry. Photo by Andy Rain/EPA-EFE

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- England's King Charles III outlined the government's policy priorities before Parliament on Tuesday, emphasizing a renewed focus on criminal justice laws and expanding clean energy initiatives, but the speech raised immediate questions about support for Britain's struggling public services industry.

Charles, who was crowned in May, paid tribute to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his first state address at the opening session of Parliament as the monarch, marking the first such appearance by a king in 70 years.

Advertisement

The speech emphasized the government's commitment to making challenging yet necessary "long-term decisions to change this country for the better," Charles said.

The speech came after widespread labor strikes nearly crippled Britain's most critical industries earlier this year as public sector employees put pressure on British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to raise federal wages, which he resisted doing.

Related

Now, months later, campaign season was heating up, with the general election scheduled to take place before January 2025, while the government seemed poised to prioritize law and order over many other pressing domestic concerns.

Notably, there were no legislative proposals to boost public services like health and education, nor was there any plan to bring Sunak's primary school testing standards to fruition, although there was a proposal included to ban public smoking.

Advertisement

The king's speech highlighted legislation for Britain to join the 11-member Indo-Pacific trade bloc, including Japan and Australia, with anticipated benefits for British exporters in terms of reduced tariffs on food, beverages and vehicles.

In what was likely to be the last parliamentary session before the vote, the government unveiled a legislative slate of 21 bills, including seven that were brought over from the previous session, such as a bill on rental reform and another proposal that would prevent public entities from boycotting Israel.

The tougher stance on crime could highlight the monarchy's potential rift with the Labor Party, as pending sentencing laws, police powers and the treatment of crime victims were major points of contention with opposition leader Keir Starmer.

The king proposed legislation that aims to block early prison releases for sexual offenders, while suspending sentences for those serving less than a year in jail.

Another measure mentioned by the king grants police the authority to compel defendants to attend sentencing hearings, with a provision to add two years of imprisonment if they decline to appear.

One controversial issue that wasn't included in the king's speech was a proposal to ban homeless people from using tents, a notion that unsettled the more conservative members of the national assembly.

Advertisement

The king made no reference to a proposed ban on conversion therapy aimed at altering one's gender identity or sexual orientation.

The government announced an annual system for granting oil and gas licenses to help achieve energy security, but environmental concerns persist regarding ongoing drilling activities.

Housing Secretary Michael Gove plans to advance two long-awaited reform packages, one aimed at expanding renters' rights in evictions, and the other focused on protecting leaseholders when an owner sells the residence while potentially leaving the current tenant high and dry.

Latest Headlines

North Korea may turn to Russia to expand nuclear arsenal, U.S. expert warns
World News // 35 minutes ago
North Korea may turn to Russia to expand nuclear arsenal, U.S. expert warns
SEOUL, Nov. 7 (UPI) -- North Korea has given up on diplomatic relations with the United States and may use stronger ties with Russia to give a dangerous boost to its nuclear weapons program, a top American scientist warned Tuesday.
French financial authorities probe drug gaint Sanofi over financial reporting irregularities
World News // 1 hour ago
French financial authorities probe drug gaint Sanofi over financial reporting irregularities
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- French drug giant Sanofi is under investigation by judicial authorities for allegedly putting out false financial reporting statements, possibly to manipulate the market.
Russia withdraws from key European arms control treaty; NATO suspends participation
World News // 2 hours ago
Russia withdraws from key European arms control treaty; NATO suspends participation
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Russia has finalized its withdrawal from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, declaring the Cold War-era agreement null and void on Tuesday more than a decade after the Kremlin suspended the accord.
Three killed in China gymnasium roof collapse amid snow warning
World News // 3 hours ago
Three killed in China gymnasium roof collapse amid snow warning
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Three youth died in a northeastern China gymnasium on Monday night after its roof collapsed during a heavy snow warning in the area.
Netanyahu rejects call for cease-fire but open to 'tactical little pauses'
World News // 6 hours ago
Netanyahu rejects call for cease-fire but open to 'tactical little pauses'
Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has suggested Israel may govern Gaza for an "indefinite period" as the death toll in war has reached more than 10,000 people since a surprise shelling of Israel by Hamas Oct. 7.
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
World News // 1 day ago
IDF spokesman says Israel has encircled Hamas stronghold of Gaza City
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Israel's military said Monday it has encircled Gaza City, the most densely populated area of the Gaza Strip, cutting it off from the rest of the Palestinian enclave as its ground incursion against Hamas continued.
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
World News // 1 day ago
Jailed Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on hunger strike
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Iranian human rights activist Narges Mohammadi began a hunger strike from her Tehran prison cell Monday where she is serving a 10-year sentence to protest authorities' neglect of sick inmates and mandatory hijab-wearing.
Australian PM Anthony Albanese visits Xi Jinping in Beijing amid thawing relations
World News // 1 day ago
Australian PM Anthony Albanese visits Xi Jinping in Beijing amid thawing relations
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Monday, indicating a thaw in the relationship between the two countries.
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine launches criminal probe of missile strike on military awards event near front line
Nov. 6 (UPI) -- A criminal investigation is underway in Ukraine into a missile strike on an outdoor military awards ceremony held in a village near the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region that killed at least 19 soldiers
South Korea plans to launch first military reconnaissance satellite this month
World News // 1 day ago
South Korea plans to launch first military reconnaissance satellite this month
SEOUL, Nov. 6 (UPI) -- South Korea will send its first military reconnaissance satellite into orbit on Nov. 30, defense officials confirmed on Monday, amid reports that North Korea is moving ahead with plans for its own spy satellite.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
'Black Panther' stuntman Taraja Ramsess, 3 of his children die in car crash
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
7 injured in shooting at college homecoming concert held in rural Texas pasture
Once high flying WeWork crashes in bankruptcy
Once high flying WeWork crashes in bankruptcy
5 candidates to participate in third Republican primary debate
5 candidates to participate in third Republican primary debate
NHTSA warns aftermarket steering wheel decals could cause injury, death in crash
NHTSA warns aftermarket steering wheel decals could cause injury, death in crash
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement