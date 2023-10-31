Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 31, 2023 / 1:53 PM

King Charles III visits Kenya amid calls for apology for colonial violence

By Patrick Hilsman
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, shown here on a visit to Northern Ireland in May, arrived in Kenya Tuesday for a visit as human rights advocates call for an apology over brutal violence committed by British forces prior to Kenya's independence. File Photo by The Royal Family/UPI
King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, shown here on a visit to Northern Ireland in May, arrived in Kenya Tuesday for a visit as human rights advocates call for an apology over brutal violence committed by British forces prior to Kenya's independence. File Photo by The Royal Family/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla arrived in Kenya Tuesday amid calls for British officials to apologize for the brutal repression that was conducted against Kenyans during the Mau Mau rebellion that fought for independence from Britain.

During the rebellion, also known as the "emergency," which lasted from 1952 to 1960, about 90,000 Kenyans were killed and over 1 million were put in detention camps that have been compared to concentration camps.

Advertisement

The Kenya Human Rights Commission demanded an apology from King Charles III over the abuses of the British colonial regime that ruled Kenya until independence in 1963.

"We call upon the king, on behalf of the British government, to issue an unconditional and unequivocal public apology (as opposed to the very cautious, self-preserving and protective statements of regrets) for the brutal and inhuman treatment inflicted on Kenyan citizens," the commission said in a statement.

Related

Ahead of the visit, Charles III's deputy Chris Fitzgerald said the king would "acknowledge more painful aspects of the United Kingdom and Kenya's shared history" and that he would "take time to deepen his understanding of the wrongs suffered this period by people."

Advertisement

The British government paid out about $24 million in 2013 to settle claims in a class-action lawsuit brought by over 5,000 Kenyans. The British government also issued a statement of regret at the time but did not formally apologize.

Charles and Camilla arrived in Kenya Tuesday and were met by Kenyan President William Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto at Nairobi's State House.

Charles also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, which honors those who died in Kenya's independence struggle, and is scheduled to appear at a state banquet.

Latest Headlines

Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
World News // 6 hours ago
Japanese police arrest man, 86, after shooting, hostage situation at post office
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Police in Japan arrested an alleged gunman and rescued a hostage from a post office as they investigated a shooting at a nearby hospital that hurt two people.
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. investigators say Russia conducted deadly Hroza strike
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- United Nations investigators determined that Russian forces were responsible for the Oct. 5 strike on a funeral in the Ukrainian town of Hroza, according to a report released Tuesday.
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
World News // 2 hours ago
New Zealand court finds final defendant in Whakaari White Island volcano case guilty
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A New Zealand court ruled on Tuesday against a company that managed tours on a volcanic Whakaari White Island when a deadly eruption in 2019 occurred, saying it failed to mitigate and minimize the risk for tourists.
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
World News // 3 hours ago
U.N. demands release of two Afghan women human rights campaigners
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations' High Rights High Commissioner demanded Tuesday that Afghanistan's Taliban regime release immediately two women human rights campaigners from "unjustified" detention.
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
World News // 4 hours ago
Palestinian Health Ministry calls for aid as death toll rises; Israel kills Hamas commander
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Ministry of Health called for increased aid as the death toll in Gaza rose Tuesday after Israel expanded its ground operations.
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
World News // 5 hours ago
Eurozone inflation posts sharp fall to 2.9% on double-digit energy price drop
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- Eurozone inflation fell sharply in October but at the cost of a stalling economy verging on the brink of recession, provisional estimates out Tuesday from the EU's main statistical agency show.
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
World News // 7 hours ago
BP posts surprise fall in third-quarter profits to $3.3B
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- British oil giant BP reported sharply lower third-quarter profits Tuesday of $3.3 billion, down 60% over the same period in 2022, and well below the $4 billion it had been expected to make.
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
World News // 11 hours ago
U.N. urges opening of 2nd border crossing into Gaza as need for aid grows
Oct. 31 (UPI) -- The United Nations is urging a second border crossing with Gaza be opened to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian supplies to Palestinians in need.
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
World News // 15 hours ago
Telegram to block channels that call for violence after anti-Israel riot in Russia
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Telegram founder Pavel Durov said Monday that his instant messaging service will block channels that call for violence.
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
World News // 18 hours ago
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Oct. 30 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday announced the rescue of a soldier who had been held captive by Hamas while the militant group published a video of three other Israeli hostages and called for the release of its prisoners.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
Air Force, Space Force raise maximum enlistment age to gain recruits
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
CVS, Walgreens pharmacy staff begin 3-day walkout dubbed 'Pharmageddon'
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Alabama man charged with threatening DA Fani Willis over Trump prosecution
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Israel rescues soldier kidnapped by Hamas; video of 3 other hostages released
Hearing begins in Colo. over Donald Trump's eligibility for primary ballot
Hearing begins in Colo. over Donald Trump's eligibility for primary ballot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement