King Charles III to deliver opening address at COP28 climate summit

1 of 4 | Britain's King Charles III will attend and deliver a speech at next month’s World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of The Royal Family | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III will attend and deliver a speech at next month's World Climate Action Summit in the United Arab Emirates, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement Wednesday. Charles III will deliver an opening address at the summit, which is being hosted in Dubai by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Advertisement

The King will also meet with world leaders who are traveling to the country for the 28th Session of the Conference of Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28.

In addition to the opening address, Charles III will also launch the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum during the U.N. event.

The forum is meant to bring world business and philanthropic leaders together to "accelerate climate and nature solutions and drive delivery and results," Buckingham Place said in the statement.

Charles III has given opening addresses at even before, at COP26 in Glasgow in 2021 and COP21 in Paris in 2015.

The conference runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 in Dubai.

Among the key issues discussed is expected to be a progress update on the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement.

Advertisement

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., was chosen in January as president of the conference. The move drew the ire of climate activists, given Al Jaber's role as an oil executive.

Last year's COP27 summit in Egypt was criticized for making little headway when it comes to curbing the production and use of fossil fuels.

"For over 50 years, The king has championed action for a sustainable future. His Majesty believes that everyone has a role to play in tackling even the most complex environmental challenges facing our world," Buckingham Palace said in its statement.