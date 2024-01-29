Princess Kate back home, King Charles III out of hospital after surgeries

1 of 2 | Princess Kate on Monday returned home nearly two weeks after she underwent abdominal surgery. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Kate Middleton returned home from abdominal surgery and King Charles III was also released from the hospital after receiving treatment for an enlarged prostate. Kensington Palace said in a statement that Kate, the wife of Prince William, had "returned home to Windsor" to continue recover from the surgery earlier this month and "is making good progress." Advertisement

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided," the palace said. "The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate, princess of Wales, was first admitted to The London Clinic on Jan. 16 for a total of 11 days for the medical procedure on the stomach region of her body.

Kensington Palace first said on Jan. 17 that she would be hospitalized for up to two weeks for the medical procedure and recovery for the mother of three is expected to run for several months.

As a result of the recovery, she was not expected to return to public duties until after Easter.

Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace said Charles, was released from the same hospital where Kate underwent her procedure after he was treated for an enlarged prostate.

"His majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days," the palace said.

Charles also rescheduled upcoming public engagements to "allow for a period of private recuperation."

His procedure was announced the same day Kate was admitted to the hospital and in a rare public display of frankness by the royal household about the health of members of the royal family, as Buckingham Palace said Charles had been diagnosed with a benign enlarged prostate followed by treatment on Friday morning.