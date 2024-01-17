Trending
World News
Jan. 17, 2024 / 11:03 AM

Princess Kate to be hospitalized for up to two weeks after abdominal surgery

By Doug Cunningham
Catherine The Princess of Wales is recovering from what Kensington Palace Wednesday called successful planned abdominal surgery. She will be sidelined from her public duties until after Easter as she recovers, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 3 | Catherine The Princess of Wales is recovering from what Kensington Palace Wednesday called successful planned abdominal surgery. She will be sidelined from her public duties until after Easter as she recovers, according to a statement from Kensington Palace. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Britain's Princess Kate will be hospitalized for up to two weeks following a planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

Kate, the princess of Wales, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for the surgery, which the place said was successful.

She, however, is expected to remain in the hospital for 10-14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," Kensington Palace said.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Kensington Palace added it will provide updates on Kate's condition, when "there is significant new information to share."

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private," the palace said.

Due to that wish for privacy, Kensington Palace said it would only provide updates

The palace statement included an apology for Kate's postponing of public duties and said she looks forward "to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Princess Kate married Prince William, the current heir to the British throne, in 2011. She first used the princess title in 2013 after the birth of Prince George. In addition to George, 10, the couple have two more children, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

