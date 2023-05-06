Prince Harry absent from palace balcony following royal coronation

1/5

Prince Harry departs the Royal Courts of Justice after attending a lawsuit against Associated Newspapers in London on March 27. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Prince Harry was noticeably absent from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation of his father King Charles III in London Saturday. The Duke of Sussex did not join other family members on the balcony, which is traditionally reserved for working royals. Advertisement

Harry left quietly after the official conclusion of the coronation of Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey. He was not extended an invitation, the BBC reported, adding Harry was believed to be headed to London's Heathrow Airport shortly after the lavish ceremony.

The rest of the royals, including Prince William and his wife, Kate, waved to throngs of well-wishers and posed on the balcony, which is the tradition following major royal events.

Harry attended Saturday's celebration alone. Buckingham Palace last month confirmed his wife Meghan Markle would remain at their home in California with the couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Archie's birthday coincided with the coronation date.

Harry was seated with his cousin Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank in the third row of the coronation ceremony. His uncle Prince Andrew was also seated in the same row.

Harry and Meghan famously announced in 2020 they would step back as working members of the royal family.

In January, Harry released a tell-all memoir, followed by a series of interviews to promote it. The book detailed a rift between the Duke of Sussex and the rest of the royal family, including his father and brother. More than 1.4 million copies have since been sold.

Saturday's coronation marked his first public appearance since the controversial memoir.

