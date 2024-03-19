Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 19, 2024 / 3:53 PM

Despite Biden's misgivings, Israel's Netanyahu says Rafah military operation still a go

By Chris Benson
A wounded young Palestinian man on Tuesday walks amid the rubble of a house hit by Israeli bombardment late the previous night in Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli delegation could arrive in the U.S. as early as this week to discuss the ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis, officials said Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 3 | A wounded young Palestinian man on Tuesday walks amid the rubble of a house hit by Israeli bombardment late the previous night in Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli delegation could arrive in the U.S. as early as this week to discuss the ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis, officials said Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday told the country's parliament that his government's planned military ground operation in Rafah will move forward despite public pressure by the United States to show restraint.

Netanyahu told members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Tuesday that he recognizes Israel and the United States "have a disagreement" about Israel's "need to enter Rafah" in southern Gaza.

Advertisement

But, he added, there was no disagreement between the two nations "about the need to eliminate Hamas."

On Friday, the prime minister confirmed that Israel Defense Forces were prepping for operations in Rafah after Netanyahu approved his right-wing government coalition's plan to begin a military advance in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave.

Related

"We do not see a way to eliminate Hamas militarily without destroying these remaining battalions," he said to members of Israel's parliament, adding how "we are determined to do it."

President Joe Biden expressed his concern to Netanyahu on Monday about the possible attack on Rafah, which come as the White House says Israel has not come up with a plan that will safely move Palestinian civilians from the area before an attack in the territory.

Advertisement

More than 31,000 Palestinians reportedly have been killed since Hamas carried out its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said that "out of respect" for the American president, the two leaders had agreed on a way in which the United States "could present their ideas to us, especially on the humanitarian side, which we, of course, share this desire to allow an orderly exit of the population and provide aid to the civilian population."

Israel had agreed to send to Washington, D.C., "a senior interagency team composed of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials," according to White House officials, with an Israeli government official telling NBC News Tuesday that a team could arrive in Washington as soon as this week.

While U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that Hamas should not be granted a safe haven anywhere, he called a possible Rafah ground operation near Egypt's border "a mistake" by saying the IDF military effort -- where over 1 million Palestinians are taking refuge in a city which had a pre-war population of nearly 250,000 -- "would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza and further isolate Israel internationally."

Advertisement

Netanyahu, 74, told Parliament Tuesday that Israel is looking at the feasibility of private companies or other outside organizations being able to distribute crucial aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"From Israel's standpoint, there is nothing preventing Gazans from leaving, but there aren't countries in the world that are ready to receive them," he said.

Latest Headlines

World Meteorological Organization confirms 2023 as hottest year on record
World News // 1 hour ago
World Meteorological Organization confirms 2023 as hottest year on record
March 19 (UPI) -- The World Meteorological Organization said in a new report released Tuesday that 2023 was the hottest year on record, leavingbehind numerous weather-related catastrophes in its wake.
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
World News // 3 hours ago
Only seven nations meet WHO air pollution standards, study finds
March 19 (UPI) -- More than 90% of the world's nations have pollution levels that exceed World Health Organization standards on particulate matter pollution with only seven reaching the target, according to IQAir.
Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila
World News // 4 hours ago
Blinken says U.S. has 'ironclad commitment' to Philippines alliance in Manila
March 19 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Philippines officials of U.S. support and its strong ties and the island nation continues to feel pressure from China.
Airlines offer custom passenger comforts during Ramadan
World News // 5 hours ago
Airlines offer custom passenger comforts during Ramadan
March 19 (UPI) -- With Ramadan well under way, airlines flying out of the Middle East are offering new menu items and benefits for those traveling during the Islamic holiday.
Japan ditches negative interest rate, overhauls loose monetary policy
World News // 6 hours ago
Japan ditches negative interest rate, overhauls loose monetary policy
March 19 (UPI) -- Japan's central bank voted Tuesday to raise its benchmark interest rate out of negative territory for the first time since 2016 and overhaul loose monetary policy aimed at combating decades of deflation.
Hong Kong passes new national security law imposing life sentences for treason, insurrection
World News // 6 hours ago
Hong Kong passes new national security law imposing life sentences for treason, insurrection
March 19 (UPI) -- Hong Kong legislators passed 39 new offenses over five categories in its Safeguarding National Security Law on Tuesday that could leave some violators serving life in prison.
Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a Doodle
World News // 8 hours ago
Google celebrates Persian New Year Nowruz with a Doodle
March 19 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, with a colorful Doodle.
Kim Jong Un oversees 'super-large' rocket launcher firing drills
World News // 10 hours ago
Kim Jong Un oversees 'super-large' rocket launcher firing drills
SEOUL, March 19 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised a firing drill of "super-large multiple rocket launchers," state media reported Tuesday, an exercise that South Korea had described as a short-range ballistic missile launch.
EU allocates $5B for Ukraine as new U.S. funding remains uncertain
World News // 12 hours ago
EU allocates $5B for Ukraine as new U.S. funding remains uncertain
March 19 (UPI) -- Foreign ministers of the European Union have allocated more than $5 billion for Ukraine's military as additional funding from Kyiv's largest backer, the United States, remains stalled by Republicans in Congress.
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
World News // 23 hours ago
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
March 18 (UPI) -- Shortages affecting much of the island nation spurred protests in several of Cuba's larger cities Sunday as its citizens seek electrical power and food.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
Studies find no brain injury in 'Havana syndrome' patients
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
Ohio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of toddler left home alone
New video shows missing student Riley Strain speaking to Nashville officer on night he vanished
New video shows missing student Riley Strain speaking to Nashville officer on night he vanished
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Anti-gov't extremist sentenced to life over fatal drive-by shooting of security guard
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
Hundreds of Cubans protest lack of food, reliable electricity
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement