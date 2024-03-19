1 of 3 | A wounded young Palestinian man on Tuesday walks amid the rubble of a house hit by Israeli bombardment late the previous night in Rafah, in southern Gaza Strip. An Israeli delegation could arrive in the U.S. as early as this week to discuss the ongoing invasion and humanitarian crisis, officials said Tuesday. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday told the country's parliament that his government's planned military ground operation in Rafah will move forward despite public pressure by the United States to show restraint. Netanyahu told members of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Tuesday that he recognizes Israel and the United States "have a disagreement" about Israel's "need to enter Rafah" in southern Gaza. Advertisement

But, he added, there was no disagreement between the two nations "about the need to eliminate Hamas."

On Friday, the prime minister confirmed that Israel Defense Forces were prepping for operations in Rafah after Netanyahu approved his right-wing government coalition's plan to begin a military advance in the southern part of the Palestinian enclave.

"We do not see a way to eliminate Hamas militarily without destroying these remaining battalions," he said to members of Israel's parliament, adding how "we are determined to do it."

President Joe Biden expressed his concern to Netanyahu on Monday about the possible attack on Rafah, which come as the White House says Israel has not come up with a plan that will safely move Palestinian civilians from the area before an attack in the territory.

More than 31,000 Palestinians reportedly have been killed since Hamas carried out its Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

On Tuesday, Netanyahu said that "out of respect" for the American president, the two leaders had agreed on a way in which the United States "could present their ideas to us, especially on the humanitarian side, which we, of course, share this desire to allow an orderly exit of the population and provide aid to the civilian population."

Israel had agreed to send to Washington, D.C., "a senior interagency team composed of military, intelligence and humanitarian officials," according to White House officials, with an Israeli government official telling NBC News Tuesday that a team could arrive in Washington as soon as this week.

While U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday that Hamas should not be granted a safe haven anywhere, he called a possible Rafah ground operation near Egypt's border "a mistake" by saying the IDF military effort -- where over 1 million Palestinians are taking refuge in a city which had a pre-war population of nearly 250,000 -- "would lead to more innocent civilian deaths, worsen the already dire humanitarian crisis, deepen the anarchy in Gaza and further isolate Israel internationally."

Netanyahu, 74, told Parliament Tuesday that Israel is looking at the feasibility of private companies or other outside organizations being able to distribute crucial aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"From Israel's standpoint, there is nothing preventing Gazans from leaving, but there aren't countries in the world that are ready to receive them," he said.