1 of 4 | Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now approved plans for the country’s military to begin conducting a ground operation in the city of Rafah (pictured) in southern Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has approved plans for the country's military to begin conducting a ground operation in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza. Netanyahu confirmed Friday that Israel Defense Forces currently are "preparing for the operational side and for the evacuation of the population," in Rafah, despite pressure from U.S. President Joe Biden to use restraint. Advertisement

Biden earlier in the week warned an Israeli military operation in Gaza's southernmost city would constitute a "red line." He cautioned Israel to prioritize protecting civilian life ahead of any offensive.

Rafah typically has a population of about 172,000 people, but people from other parts of the Palestinian enclave have fled to the city as the IDF sweeps across the territory in response to the October 2023 attack by Hamas, killing more than 1,110.

An unknown number remain kidnapped inside Gaza after being abducted by the militant group. Estimates put the total number of people in Rafah at about 1 million.

Gaza, itself, is home to some 2.3 million people.

In a statement Friday, Netanyahu and the Israeli war cabinet also dismissed the latest cease-fire proposal put forth by Hamas, calling it "unrealistic."

Advertisement

Last week, Israeli military forces hit the largest residential tower in the city of Rafah, causing major damage to the 14-story building.

The IDF said Hamas militants had been using the Al-Masry Tower, saying it "precisely targeted a military asset."

In an interview with Axel Spring last week, the Israeli Prime Minister said he had the support of several Arab countries, but he declined to name them.

"They understand that, and even agree with it quietly. They understand Hamas is part of the Iranian terror axis," he said on Saturday.

More than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began conducting its military operation in Gaza, with more than 73,300 injuries reported, according to the Palestinian Health Authority.