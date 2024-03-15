'Open Arms' charity vessel carrying 200 tons of food aid nearing Gaza coast

The search and rescue vessel "Open Arms," towing a barge loaded with 200 tons of food aid for besieged Palestinians in Gaza, was reported to be off the coast of the strip Friday, but it was unclear how the supplies would get to the people who need it. File Photo courtesy World Central Kitchen

March 15 (UPI) -- A charity mission to sail 200 tons of relief aid was nearing the coast of Gaza on Friday, in the first delivery through an international maritime corridor meant to combat starvation amid the war with Israel. The 120-foot Opens Arms belonging to the Spanish migrant search and rescue charity of the same name had been seen off the coast of the enclave Friday, witnesses told The Washington Post. Advertisement

The vessel set sail on Tuesday with supplies donated by the U.S. nonprofit World Central Kitchen via a new Cyprus-Gaza sea corridor set up by the international community to ship aid into the war-torn enclave.

The Israeli Defense Forces said the delivery was being conducted "in coordination with Israeli security and civilian authorities, in accordance with the directive of the government of Israel and at the request of the U.S. government."

WCK founder, celebrity chef Jose Andres, said on Thursday, however, that the aid delivery mission still "may fail," citing the possibility that Israel could "tell us, 'Go back.'"

He said even if this delivery was unsuccessful the goal was to bolster "the flow" of food aid to Gaza.

Andres said if all went well the Open Arms would dock at a jetty on the Gaza coast, construction of which was "well underway," announced Friday in a post on X that WCK had begun prepping another ship with hundreds of tons of food bound for Gaza.

"The boat will be the second to set sail as part of the maritime corridor we've opened alongside international partners so Palestinians get as much support as possible," the organization said.

However, the NGO did not provide an update on the pier which is being built from rubble of destroyed buildings and infrastructure.

The sea-aid missions come as the United Nations warned of mass starvation in Gaza, particularly in the north, where Israeli bombardment has flattened residential neighborhoods and destroyed critical infrastructure.

More than one-fourth of Gaza's 2.2 million residents were one step away from "catastrophic levels of deprivation and starvation," officials said.

"If we do not exponentially increase the size of aid going into northern areas, famine is imminent," said U.N. World Food Program executive director Cindy McCain.

At least 27 children and babies have died of malnutrition and dehydration in northern Gaza, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Five U.S. Army support ships are en route to the Eastern Mediterranean tasked with building a temporary port off the Gaza coast to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid by sea, as promised by U.S. President Joe Biden in his State of the Union speech last week.

The General Frank S. Besson set sail from Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, on Saturday with U.S. Army rapid deployment forces aboard and equipment and materiel to begin work on the project.

That deployment was followed up Tuesday by the sailing of James A. Loux, Monterrey, Matamoros and Wilson Wharf carrying troops from the 7th Transportation (Expeditionary) Brigade, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and XVIII Airborne Corps with orders "to establish a roll-on, roll-off dock capability that allows ship-to-shore humanitarian assistance to Gaza."

The ships are not expected to arrive in the region for at least another two weeks with the facility likely to be operational two to three weeks after work gets underway.

On Friday, Britain, the European Union, United Arab Emirates and United States pledged to work together to establish a dedicated Gaza maritime corridor out of Cyprus to funnel aid in to the temporary port by ship.