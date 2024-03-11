Advertisement
World News
March 11, 2024 / 6:56 AM

U.S. army logistics ship en route to Mediterranean to begin work on Gaza aid port

By Paul Godfrey
Troops of the U.S. Army's 7th Transportation (Expeditionary) Brigade, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and XVIII Airborne Corps prepare to embark the General Frank S. Besson at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, on Saturday en route to begin work on a temporary port to get aid into Gaza by sea. Photo by U.S. Central Command/UPI
1 of 2 | Troops of the U.S. Army's 7th Transportation (Expeditionary) Brigade, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command and XVIII Airborne Corps prepare to embark the General Frank S. Besson at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, on Saturday en route to begin work on a temporary port to get aid into Gaza by sea. Photo by U.S. Central Command/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- A U.S. Army logistics support vessel is en route from the United States to the eastern Mediterranean to begin construction of a cargo terminal off the coast of Gaza to bring in badly needed aid to the war-stricken Palestinian enclave.

The General Frank S. Besson set sail from Virginia with U.S. Army rapid deployment forces aboard and equipment and materiel to build a temporary pier onto which aid ships can offload humanitarian supplies, the U.S. military said Saturday.

Advertisement

"U.S. Army Vessel General Frank S. Besson from the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary), 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, XVIII Airborne Corps, departed Joint Base Langley-Eustis en route to the Eastern Mediterranean," said U.S. Central Command in a post on X.

The ship departed within 36 hours of President Joe Biden's pledge to build the facility to get aid into Gaza by sea in his State of the Union address to Congress on Thursday.

Advertisement

On Sunday, CENTCOM said it had carried out a third joint aid airdrop with the Royal Jordanian Air Force over Northern Gaza, parachuting in more than 11,500 meals to provide "essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict."

CENTCOM said in a post on X that as well as the meals, the drop by a U.S. Air Force C-130 transport aircraft contained flour, pasta, and canned food, providing "life-saving humanitarian assistance."

"The Department of Defense humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries," said CENTCOM.

Airdrops of aid have been condemned by the Hamas-run administration of Gaza as "useless" in the face of the scale of the task of getting humanitarian supplies to the 2.4 million people in the strip who are in desperate need of water and food.

A "random" aid drop by an unidentified nation on Friday killed five children and injured several others west of Gaza City after cargo parachutes failed to open, according to Palestinian officials.

The United States strongly denied claims people had been hurt by packages from a drop its forces conducted on Friday, with the DoD saying it had confirmed that all aid bundles "landed safely on the ground."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the first shipment of 200 tons of food using a new 240-mile Cyprus-Gaza sea corridor set up to ship aid to the temporary port the United States is constructing when ready, remained docked at Larnaca port due to "technical difficulties."

Cyprus government spokesperson Konstantinos Letymbiotis had stated that specific details of the movements of the Open Arms, a 120-foot Spanish-registered salvage/rescue vessel towing a loaded barge, would not be provided due to security concerns, but it was later reported its departure had been postponed to Monday.

Washington D.C.,-based World Central Kitchen and the Spanish charity Open Arms were attempting to bring a shipment of rice, flour, lentils, beans and canned fish and meat to an undisclosed location in Gaza.

The temporary port being built by the United States is not expected to be operational for at least 60 days.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
World News // 16 hours ago
Moscow student jailed for pro-Ukraine Wi-Fi network
March 10 (UPI) -- A Moscow court has sentenced a student to 10 days in jail for naming his Wi-Fi network with a pro-Ukrainian title.
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
World News // 19 hours ago
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
March 10 (UPI) -- Yitzhak Yosef, the Sephardic chief rabbi of Israel, said Saturday that citizens will leave the country if they are forced to be drafted -- drawing the ire of lawmakers.
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
World News // 21 hours ago
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
March 10 (UPI) -- The Vatican has responded after politicians and religious leaders reacted with incredulity after Pope Francis indicated during an interview with a Swiss broadcaster that Ukraine should surrender to Russia to end the war.
CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti
World News // 22 hours ago
CARICOM leaders to meet Monday to discuss solution to violence in Haiti
March 9 (UPI) -- Caribbean leaders plan to meet Monday in Jamaica to discuss a solution to the political violence in Haiti.
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
World News // 22 hours ago
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
March 9 (UPI) -- Voters on Saturday rejected two amendments to Ireland's constitution that aimed to give more inclusive language around family and caregivers.
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
World News // 1 day ago
Israeli strikes hit tallest residential tower in southern Gaza city of Rafah
March 9 (UPI) -- Israeli military forces hit a large residential tower in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza overnight on Saturday, causing major damage to the 14-story building.
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
World News // 1 day ago
Houthis escalate Red Sea attacks; target Singapore-flagged commercial vessel
March 9 (UPI) -- Houthis rebels in Yemen claimed on Saturday to have attacked a Singapore-flagged commercial vessel and U.S. Navy ships in the Red Sea as their assaults against maritime traffic escalated.
Former Pakistani President Asif Zardari elected to historic second term
World News // 1 day ago
Former Pakistani President Asif Zardari elected to historic second term
March 9 (UPI) -- Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday was formally elected as the 14th President of Pakistan, marking the 68-year-old's second non-consecutive term holding the office.
Erdogan: Turkey could host peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
World News // 1 day ago
Erdogan: Turkey could host peace talks between Ukraine, Russia
March 9 (UPI) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he is willing to host a summit between Ukraine and Russia in the interests of reaching a "fair peace" in the ongoing conflict.
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
World News // 2 days ago
Airdrop of aid packages kills 5 children in Gaza, Palestinian officials say
March 8 (UPI) -- Airdropped aid packages from an unidentified country killed five children and injured several others in Gaza on Friday, Palestinian officials said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Some Republicans are voicing anger over election of Lara Trump to RNC
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
Vatican responds to criticism after Pope Francis says Ukraine should raise white flag
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Philadelphia man given 7 life terms in Delaware murders
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
Ultra-orthodox rabbi says citizens will leave Israel over draft, drawing ire from lawmakers
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
Irish voters hand resounding defeat to proposed family and care amendments
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement