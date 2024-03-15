Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 15, 2024 / 1:08 AM

In escalating criticism of Israel, U.S. sanctions occupied West Bank settlements

By Darryl Coote
The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions targeting violence that has exploded in the West Bank amid Israel's war in Gaza. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
The Biden administration on Thursday announced sanctions targeting violence that has exploded in the West Bank amid Israel's war in Gaza. File Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The United States sanctioned three extremist Israeli West Bank settlers and two associated outposts on Thursday, as the Biden administration escalates its criticism of the Israeli government over its refusal to crack down on violence that has exploded in the illegally occupied region.

Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territory of the West Bank and the establishment of settlements are widely viewed as illegal under international law, and White House officials have said that President Joe Biden has repeatedly raised the issue of settler violence with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu going back as far as the summer of 2022.

Advertisement

But settler violence has exploded in the occupied West Bank amid Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza, and the Biden administration has responded to the inaction of the Netanyahu government by unveiling entry bans for extremist settlers in December, then announcing new sanctioning powers early last month.

Advertisement

While the Biden administration has previously used its new sanction powers to blacklist extremist settlers once before, Thursday marks the first time it hit entire settlements.

Related

"We have made clear for some time that we wanted to see Israel take additional action to, number one, stop extremist settler violence and, number two, hold those responsible for it accountable. And we made clear that if we didn't see sufficient steps, we were ready to take action," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told said during a press briefing on Thursday.

The sanctions announced Thursday target Zvi Bar Yosef and his Zvis Farm and Moshe Sharvit and his Moshes Farm as well as Neriya Ben Pazi.

Yosef is accused of repeatedly engaging in violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the State Department, which said he uses his Zvis Farm as a base from which he perpetrates that violence, including preventing local Palestinian farmers from accessing and using their lands.

The State Department accused Sharvit of repeatedly harassing, threatening and attacking Palestinian civilians and Israeli human rights defenders near the outpost he founded.

In October, Sharvit used guns to threaten the residents of the Palestinian village of Ein Shibli to leave their homes, forcing up to 100 of them to flee the village in fear of their lives, according to State Department officials.

Advertisement

Like Yosef, Sharvit is accused of using his farm as a base to threaten Palestinians.

The State Department accused Ben Pazi of expelling Palestinian shepherds from hundreds of acres of land and in August of attacking Palestinians near the village of Wadi as-Seeq.

Miller told reporters the sanctions will block any property or accounts they have in the United States while barring others from doing business with them out of fear of being blacklisted himself.

He added that after they sanctioned four settlers last month, Israeli banks froze their accounts.

"And I will just say this is an area where we are going to continue to remain vigilant. And if additional actions are appropriate, we will not hesitate to take them," Miller said.

According to Peace Now, a liberal Israel nonprofit organization, the occupied West Bank experienced an "unprecedented surge in settlement activities" during the first three months of Israel's war, which began Oct. 7.

In its report published in January, it said a record nine new outposts were established, 18 roads were paved and settlers evacuated from the Amona outpost under court order returned.

Latest Headlines

Winter storm brings Denver to a halt
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Winter storm brings Denver to a halt
March 14 (UPI) -- A foot or more of snow brought Denver to a standstill Thursday, closing schools, snarling traffic, disrupting travel and delighting skiers as March continued as the snowiest month in recent history in the capital city.
Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for anti-Semitic attack
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ex-California rideshare driver arrested for anti-Semitic attack
March 14 (UPI) -- A former California rideshare driver was arrested Wednesday for assaulting a passenger he believed was either Jewish or from Israel.
U.S. Senate confirms ambassador to Haiti amid violence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Senate confirms ambassador to Haiti amid violence
March 14 (UPI) -- Against the backdrop of political uncertainty and escalating violence in Haiti, the Senate on Thursday confirmed Dennis Hankins ambassador to the Caribbean country.
Jurors find Michigan shooter's father guilty on 4 manslaughter counts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jurors find Michigan shooter's father guilty on 4 manslaughter counts
March 14 (UPI) -- A jury found James Crumbley guilty on all four counts of involuntary manslaughter Thursday.
Pornhub blocks access in Texas over age-restriction law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pornhub blocks access in Texas over age-restriction law
March 14 (UPI) -- Fighting back against the state's age verification requirement, Pornhub blocked access to its content in Texas Thursday. Anyone with an IP address in Texas is blocked from entering the pornography platform.
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Bernie Sanders introduces legislative proposal for 32-hour workweek
March 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has proposed a bill to reduce the 40-hour workweek to 32.
Judge denies New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez request to drop bribery charges
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Judge denies New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez request to drop bribery charges
March 14 (UPI) -- A judge refused Thursday to dismiss bribery and other charges against Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey on the grounds that they violated protections given to members of Congress in the Constitution.
All that glitters is gold? Gibson releasing $50K 'Stairway to Heaven' replica guitar
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
All that glitters is gold? Gibson releasing $50K 'Stairway to Heaven' replica guitar
March 14 (UPI) -- Fans now have a chance to own a copy of "the coolest guitar in rock." The Gibson EDS-1275 Doubleneck Collector's Edition is a replica of the same guitar used by Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page on 'Stairway to Heaven.'
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
March 14 (UPI) -- U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Thursday rejected one of Donald Trump's motions to dismiss the classified documents case against him in Florida.
6 Massachusetts teens charged with hate crimes after alleged 'slave auction' on Snapchat
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
6 Massachusetts teens charged with hate crimes after alleged 'slave auction' on Snapchat
March 14 (UPI) -- Six Massachusetts eighth graders face criminal charges for their alleged participation in a "mock slave auction" and racist comments aimed at Black students on Snapchat, officials said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Judge denies Donald Trump's bid to dismiss classified documents case
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
Kim Jong Un test-drives North Korea's new battle tank
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
At least 20 dead, 150 wounded in attack on Gaza food aid site
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
American Airlines Boeing 777 makes emergency landing with mechanical issue
On Pi Day, FDA revokes regulations for frozen cherry pie
On Pi Day, FDA revokes regulations for frozen cherry pie
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement