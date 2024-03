1 of 3 | A U.S. Air Force C-130 drops humanitarian aid in Gaza earlier this month. On Thursday, the U.S. Central Command and Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully conducted food drops into northern Gaza. Photo by Jim Hollander/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Central Command and Royal Jordanian Air Force successfully conducted food drops into northern Gaza on Thursday in a continued effort to alleviate starvation in the war-torn region. Jordan provided the food and the U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft delivered the 13,900 meal equivalents to the area just before noon. It was the 10th time U.S. forces had participated in airdropping aid since the war began last year. Advertisement

"The [Defense Department] airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering," CENTCOM said in a statement. "These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries."

Not all the air drops have gone as planned. On March 8, five children died, and several others were injured during a random drop in the Al Shati camp west of Gaza City. Some officials have complained that airdrops are not the most effective way to deliver food to Gaza.

Last week, Britain, the European Union, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States confirmed they would unite to establish a sea corridor to ship aid to a temporary port that U.S. forces are constructing on the Gaza coast.

Officials said they hope that the port can become another avenue to get humanitarian food and aid into Gaza while land routes remain limited.