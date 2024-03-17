Advertisement
World News
March 17, 2024 / 11:50 PM

Israel conducts military operation in Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital

By Darryl Coote
Israel Defense Forces troops uncovered a 180-foot-long tunnel underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital complex in mid-November. On Sunday, the Israel forces launched a raid of the medical facility stating Hamas terrorists were using it to command attacks against Israel. Photo via Israel Defense Forces/UPI
Israel Defense Forces troops uncovered a 180-foot-long tunnel underneath the Al-Shifa Hospital complex in mid-November. On Sunday, the Israel forces launched a raid of the medical facility stating Hamas terrorists were using it to command attacks against Israel. Photo via Israel Defense Forces/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli forces have launched a "high-precision operation" in the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, officials said Sunday night, attracting swift condemnation from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Israel Defense Forces spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari announced the raid in a video statement, saying they had "concrete intelligence that demanded immediate action," specifically that senior Hamas militants were inside the medical facility and were using it to launch attacks against Israel.

Advertisement

He said the raid will not prevent the hospital from functioning and that while there is no need for patients and medical staff to evacuate a passageway will be established so they can exit the facility.

"Our targeted mission isn't just an operational necessity -- it's a global imperative," he said. "We seek no harm to the civilians that Hamas is hiding behind, which is why we will conduct this operation with caution and care."

The Palestinian Ministry of Health condemned the raid as a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law." Hospitals and other medical facilities are protected from attacks by the Geneva Convention.

"The goal of the Israeli military offensive is to continue destroying the health system in northern Gaza," the health ministry said in a statement.

"We demand the international community to reject Israeli occupation practices against the Medical Healing Complex and Gaza Hospitals."

Hagari said his forces had undergone specific training for the mission. Arabic speakers will be also on the ground to communicate with patients and hospital staff and IDF doctors will be present to assist those in need, he said, adding that soldiers will provide food, water and other supplies.

"We call upon all Hamas terrorists hiding in hospitals: surrender immediately," he said. "Medical facilities should never be exploited for terror. Hamas must be held accountable."

The hospital is the largest in Gaza and has offered shelter to tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced by Israel's war against Hamas.

Amid the war, its functioning has been limited by a lack of medical supplies.

Advertisement

In mid-November, the IDF said it had uncovered a fortified tunnel system used by Hamas under the hospital's complex.

Palestinian children receive food at charity kitchen in Rafah, Gaza

Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 6, 2024. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Putin declares victory in Russian presidential election
World News // 7 hours ago
Putin declares victory in Russian presidential election
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked voters for their faith in him as he won a fifth term in office in a election that has been widely discredited as illegitimate.
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
World News // 1 hour ago
North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles as Blinken visits Seoul
SEOUL, March 17 (UPI) -- North Korea launched multiple ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Monday morning, South Korean defense officials said, as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Seoul for a democracy summit.
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
World News // 4 hours ago
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
March 17 (UPI) -- Two people are in the hospital after being attacked by a bear in Slovakia, officials reported Sunday. The Environment Ministry may propose making the animals easier to hunt to reduce their population.
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
World News // 8 hours ago
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
March 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Sunday that his country cannot sit by and watch Palestinian men and women starve amid the war in Gaza.
Israel continues to detain 13 volunteer healthcare workers
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel continues to detain 13 volunteer healthcare workers
March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli forces continue to detain more than a dozen healthcare workers volunteering with the Palestine Red Crescent Society in Gaza, the organization said Sunday.
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
World News // 10 hours ago
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli police fired water cannons to deter tens of thousands of protesters who gathered Saturday night in Tel Aviv to protest against the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Iceland volcano forces town on southern peninsula to evacuate again
World News // 1 day ago
Iceland volcano forces town on southern peninsula to evacuate again
March 16 (UPI) -- Residents of Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula are under evacuation following a volcanic eruption Saturday, the fourth eruption in the area since December.
Putin casts vote online as Russian presidential elections enter second day
World News // 1 day ago
Putin casts vote online as Russian presidential elections enter second day
March 16 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin cast his vote online as weekend presidential elections denounced as a "sham" by his opponents and Western observers continued on Saturday,
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault
World News // 2 days ago
'Squid Game' actor Oh Yeong-su, 79, convicted of indecent assault
March 15 (UPI) -- A South Korean court found Squid Game actor Oh Yeong-su guilty of indecent assault Friday.
IDF denies responsibility for attack on Gaza aid delivery that killed 20, injured 155
World News // 2 days ago
IDF denies responsibility for attack on Gaza aid delivery that killed 20, injured 155
March 15 (UPI) -- The Israeli Defense Forces on Friday denied responsibility for an attack during an aid delivery near the Kuwaiti roundabout in northern Gaza City where at least 20 people were killed and 155 others were injured.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Illegally parked driver allegedly killed by NYC tow truck operator
Illegally parked driver allegedly killed by NYC tow truck operator
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement