Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu

March 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on Sunday that his country cannot sit by and watch Palestinian men and women starve amid the war in Gaza. "We cannot stand by and risk Palestinian women and men starving. Much more humanitarian aid must reach Gaza, a way must be found to improve the means of distribution," Scholz said, as Western nations increase their criticism of ally Israel. Advertisement

Still, Scholz reaffirmed his belief that Israel "has a right to defend itself" without addressing whether that same right is extended to Palestinians. And, he referred to Israel's campaign in Gaza as a fight against "terrorism." Israel and its allies, including Germany and the United States, consider the Palestinian militia Hamas to be a terrorist organization.

After the meeting, Netanyahu claimed on social media that Israel "has done more to minimize civilian casualties than any other army in modern times."

As his country faces charges of genocide, Netanyahu referred to Hamas as a "genocidal organization" that has "murdered over a thousand Israelis." Israeli forces have killed more than 31,000 Palestinians, including thousands of women and children, since the war broke out.

Thousands of Palestinians remained detained in Israel, many held indefinitely without charges, as Israelis call for the release of some 108 people still held by Hamas.

And, as international criticism grows, Netanyahu faces increased criticism within Israel. Tens of thousands of protesters gathered Saturday night in Tel Aviv to protest against his government and call for elections for his ouster. During the protest, Israeli Police fired water cannons as a deterrent.

"We are not a banana republic," Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday. "The people of Israel will choose when they will have elections, and who they'll elect, and it's not something that will be foisted on us."