Trending
Advertisement
World News
Jan. 26, 2024 / 7:31 AM

International Court of Justice to rule in genocide case against Israel

By A.L. Lee
South African leaders attend the first day of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Israel faces charges of genocide. Photo courtesy of International Court of Justice
South African leaders attend the first day of hearings at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, where Israel faces charges of genocide. Photo courtesy of International Court of Justice | License Photo

Jan. 26 (UPI) -- The International Court of Justice in the Hague is set to issue a preliminary ruling Friday in the genocide case against Israel, as the main United States ally in the Middle East is accused of committing atrocities amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

The panel of 15 judges will rule following a two-day hearing on the genocide claims earlier this month, with South African government attorneys outlining the alleged crimes and urging the top court of the United Nations to order Israel to immediately pull out of Gaza.

Advertisement

The ruling will determine whether Israel violated the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, a U.N.-sponsored human rights treaty that was established in the wake of the Holocaust to prevent future instances of genocide after several million Jews were systematically murdered by the Nazis during World War II.

The treaty -- signed in 1948 by Israel, South Africa and other nations -- defines genocide as "acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

Related

The case comes nearly 16 weeks after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, which led to an all-out invasion by the Israeli military that has killed upwards of 25,000 Palestinian civilians, including 6,000 dead children, according to estimates by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

Advertisement

By comparison, only 9,000 Hamas militants are believed to be killed so far in the conflict, while about 1,200 Israelis were killed during the opening salvo by Hamas.

A simultaneous hostage crisis also emerged as more than 200 Israeli civilians were taken captive during the deadliest attack in its territory since the country was established.

Despite a pair of brief ceasefires to free more than 100 hostages, the war continues unabated as diplomats from several nations scramble behind the scenes in pursuit of a long-term peace agreement.

Meanwhile, during opening statements, South African government lawyers accused Israel of intentionally targeting Palestinian families and children, demonstrating a "pattern of genocide."

The attorneys also argued that the latest Middle East war brought to light decades of Israeli oppression against Palestine, which amounted to a "plausible claim of genocidal acts."

Earlier this month as the proceedings got underway, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the charges ridiculous and vowed to continue the invasion until Hamas is annihilated.

Israeli military leaders maintain they are abiding by international law and making every effort to minimize harm to civilians in areas where Hamas operates underground.

A finding of genocide by the court would result in a prosecution that could take several years to play out.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate surgery
World News // 14 minutes ago
King Charles arrives at hospital for prostate surgery
Jan. 26 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles arrived at the private London Clinic on Friday morning to be treated for an enlarged prostate -- at, the same hospital where Kate Middleton is recovering from abdominal surgery.
6 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following plane crash in northern Canada
World News // 1 day ago
6 dead, 1 airlifted to hospital following plane crash in northern Canada
Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Six people were killed and one survivor was airlifted to the hospital following an airplane crash in northern Canada's Northwest Territories, officials said.
Iranian political prisoners go on hunger strike to protest executions
World News // 12 hours ago
Iranian political prisoners go on hunger strike to protest executions
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Iranian women activists went on a hunger strike Thursday in protest of the execution of 23-year-old Mohammad Ghobadlou.
After pope's plea, captors release 6 nuns held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
World News // 17 hours ago
After pope's plea, captors release 6 nuns held in Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- After nearly a week in captivity, six Catholic nuns who were kidnapped in Port-au-Prince were released Thursday morning, days after a plea by Pope Francis, Haitian Archbishop Max Leroy Mesidor said.
South Korean ruling party lawmaker sustains head injury in attack
World News // 17 hours ago
South Korean ruling party lawmaker sustains head injury in attack
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- People Power Party lawmaker Rep. Bae Hyun-jin sustained a head injury after being attacked by an unidentified assailant Thursday and remained in stable condition, her office said.
Russia sentences suspect in cafe bombing and Putin critic in separate cases
World News // 18 hours ago
Russia sentences suspect in cafe bombing and Putin critic in separate cases
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A far-right detractor of Russian President Vladimir Putin and a suspect in the bombing of a pro-war blogger were sentenced in two separate cases on Thursday.
Auto parts maker develops in-car lighting tuned to driver's mood
World News // 19 hours ago
Auto parts maker develops in-car lighting tuned to driver's mood
SEOUL, Jan. 25 (UPI) -- South Korean auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis said it has developed a sophisticated in-vehicle lighting system attuned to the driver's mood.
Judge: Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales should face trial for World Cup kiss
World News // 20 hours ago
Judge: Former Spanish soccer chief Rubiales should face trial for World Cup kiss
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Former Spanish soccer president Luis Rubiales should go to trial for kissing one of Spain's top players without consent during the Women's World Cup medal ceremony last year, a judge ruled on Thursday.
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
World News // 21 hours ago
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- A British court sentenced a mentally ill man who stabbed three people to death in a bloody rampage in Nottingham last year to life in a high-security hospital Thursday, warning it would never be safe to release him.
Ukraine demands international inquiry into Russian plane crash
World News // 23 hours ago
Ukraine demands international inquiry into Russian plane crash
Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Thursday for an international investigation into the apparent downing of a Russian military aircraft in the Belgorod region on the Russia-Ukraine border.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
Overdose suspected after adult film superstar Jesse Jane found dead at 43
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
GOP proposal blocks federal government from removing border fencing
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
U.N.: 12 Palestinians killed, 75 injured in 'horrific' attack on training center in Gaza
Donald Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial
Donald Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation trial
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
Nottingham knife rampage killer sentenced to life in high-security hospital
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement