Trending
Advertisement
World News
March 18, 2024 / 11:23 AM

Large areas of Gaza already likely experiencing famine, says U.N. food agency

By Paul Godfrey
Displaced Palestinian children in a camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip break their Ramadan-daylight-hours fast with dinner inside makeshift tents on March 11. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
1 of 5 | Displaced Palestinian children in a camp in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip break their Ramadan-daylight-hours fast with dinner inside makeshift tents on March 11. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Northern Gaza may be experiencing famine already, with the latest data showing two key thresholds -- household acute food insecurity and acute malnutrition -- "far exceeded" and "highly likely to have been exceeded," the United Nations' food security agency said Monday.

With the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification scale showing between 677,000 and 1.1 million people, half the population, experiencing catastrophic food insecurity, the situation risked engulfing the entire besieged enclave, pitching 2.2 million Palestinians into the worst food crisis in the world, the IPC said in a special brief.

Advertisement

"The IPC acute food insecurity analysis conducted in December 2023 warned of a risk that famine may occur by the end of May 2024 if an immediate cessation of hostilities and sustained access for the provision of essential supplies and services to the population did not take place," the report said.

Advertisement

"Since then, the conditions necessary to prevent famine have not been met and the latest evidence confirms that famine is imminent in the northern governorates and projected to occur anytime between mid-March and May 2024."

Related

Calling for urgent action, IPC warned the projected number of people experiencing catastrophic or emergency food insecurity would rise to almost 2 million over the next four months, leaving only a little more than 200,000 people in the less serious phase 3 "food crisis" category; and no one in the "food stressed" or "food secure" categories.

The IPC said the main drivers are the war involving the ongoing "besiegement of the entire population and widespread, intense and sustained ground and air operations and clashes" and the resulting restricted humanitarian access.

With more than 100,000 killed or injured, 1.9 million displaced, more than half of the buildings damaged or destroyed and "devastated assets and infrastructure indispensable to survival, including across the food, health and water systems," North Gaza and the Gaza Governorates are classified as being in a state of famine with 70% of people in catastrophic food insecurity.

The southern governorates of Deir al-Balah, Khan Younis and Rafah, are classified in IPC Phase 4 "Food Emergency," but they are also at risk of famine through July should the worst-case scenario materialize.

Advertisement

The IPC warning came a day after Oxfam criticized the international community for depending on inefficient sea routes and air drops rather than challenging Israel's systematic undermining of unrestricted access for relief efforts.

Oxfam said Israeli authorities had inexplicably repeatedly refused entry for a warehouse full of international aid, including oxygen, incubators and Oxfam water and sanitation gear stockpiled 25 miles away in Al Arish on the Egyptian side of the border.

It said the equipment, provided by many humanitarian organizations around the world, had been rejected over weeks and months due to "an unpredictable and chaotic regime of approval, scanning and inspection, ultimately controlled by Israeli authorities."

Oxfam said it was just one example of an overall humanitarian response that Israel had rendered so "dangerous and dysfunctional" as to make it impossible for aid agencies to deliver at the necessary speed and scale to save lives.

"Israeli authorities are not only failing to facilitate the international aid effort but are actively hindering it. We believe that Israel is failing to take all measures within its power to prevent genocide," said Oxfam Middle East and North Africa Director Sally Abi Khalil.

Oxfam said the Israeli government is responsible for the failed international response to the crisis, is in breach of international law by not fulfilling its duty to the people of Gaza as an occupying power and is ignoring the International Court of Justice's ruling that it must increase the flow of humanitarian aid due to the risk of genocide.

Advertisement

On Friday, the Israeli military denied responsibility for an attack on a Gaza aid delivery that killed 20 and injured 155 the previous day, the second such incident involving the distribution of aid in two weeks.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry accused Israeli forces of deliberately shelling dozens of Palestinians waiting for the aid at the Kuwaiti roundabout, which had been designated for delivery of U.N. aid with Israeli approval.

Israel Defense Forces said an initial investigation found that its forces "did not open fire at the aid convoy" and that a review of its operational systems and ground forces found that "no tank fire, airstrike or gunfire was carried out toward the Gazan civilians in or at the aid convoy."

On Feb. 29, more than 100 people were killed and 760 were injured while waiting for aid near the Al-Nabulsi roundabout in northern Gaza, prompting the United Nations and France, Germany and Italy to call for an investigation.

Hamas alleged the victims were fired on by Israeli troops, while IDF said they were trampled or run over as the crowd rushed the aid trucks.

Aid ship arrives off coast of Gaza Strip

Palestinian men watch as The Open Arms maritime vessel carrying humanitarian aid approaches the coast of Gaza City on March 15, 2024. Photo by Ahmed Abd/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
World News // 7 minutes ago
Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities
March 18 (UPI) -- With the addition of attractions like movie theaters, golf courses and interactive art installations, airports in locations like Dubai, Singapore and Qatar are becoming destinations of their own.
Vladimir Putin says he approved Navalny prisoner-swap in post-election press briefing
World News // 2 hours ago
Vladimir Putin says he approved Navalny prisoner-swap in post-election press briefing
March 18 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said the death of opposition figure Alexei Navalny was "unfortunate" as he had actually wanted to trade him in a prisoner swap with the West.
Russian arms deal is helping North Korean economy, Seoul says
World News // 4 hours ago
Russian arms deal is helping North Korean economy, Seoul says
SEOUL, March 18 (UPI) -- North Korea's sanctions-hit economy is showing signs of improvement thanks to a munitions deal with Russia that is bringing back food and raw materials in exchange, South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik said Monday.
U.S. announces expanded international effort to fight misuse of commercial spyware
World News // 4 hours ago
U.S. announces expanded international effort to fight misuse of commercial spyware
March 18 (UPI) -- The White House said on Monday that six countries have joined with other countries to counter the spread and misuse of commercial spyware mostly used by authoritarian regimes to control and restrict their political oppon
2 killed, 11 injured in wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting east, central Russia
World News // 4 hours ago
2 killed, 11 injured in wave of Ukrainian drone attacks targeting east, central Russia
March 18 (UPI) -- Ukraine launched waves of attack drones against energy facilities in several regions from Krasdonar in the south to Moscow and Yaroslavi 170 miles northeast of the capital, killing at least two people and injuring 11.
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
World News // 20 hours ago
Germany can't sit by and watch Gaza starve, Scholz tells Netanyahu
March 17 (UPI) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Sunday that his country cannot sit by and watch Palestinian men and women starve amid the war in Gaza.
Taliban: Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 8
World News // 7 hours ago
Taliban: Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 8
March 18 (UPI) -- Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes into Afghanistan early Monday, killing at least eight people, according to the Taliban.
Israel raids Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in deaths
World News // 12 hours ago
Israel raids Gaza's al-Shifa Hospital, resulting in deaths
March 17 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a "high-precision operation" in the al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, officials said, attracting swift condemnation from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Uber agrees to pay Australian drivers in $178M settlement
World News // 9 hours ago
Uber agrees to pay Australian drivers in $178M settlement
March 18 (UPI) -- Uber has agreed to pay a $178 million to settle a class action lawsuit involving thousands of Australian drivers who lost income and license values over the rideshare giant's business practices.
Putin declares victory in Russia's presidential election
World News // 19 hours ago
Putin declares victory in Russia's presidential election
March 17 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked voters for their faith in him as he won a fifth term in office in a election that has been widely discredited as illegitimate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Burger King faces $15M lawsuit for failure to stop 'open air drug bazaar'
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Ohio governor declares state of emergency
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Bear attack leaves one person dead, two injured
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Teen sisters stabbed, one fatally, in fight outside NYC deli
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Israeli police fire water cannons as tens of thousands protest Netanyahu in Tel Aviv
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement