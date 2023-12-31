Palestine condemns 'fascist' Israeli beating of West Bank worker

1 of 5 | Palestinians mourn the death of relatives who were killed in Israeli bombing on huose, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on Fraiday, December 29, 2023. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 21300 civilians, many of them noncombatant women and children have died because of the Israeli attacks. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- The Palestinian Authority's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the "fascist" beating of a gas station employee in the West Bank at the hands of U.S.-backed Israeli soldiers. "The documented assault of the occupation soldiers on the gas station employee reflects the moral decadence of the occupation army," Palestinian officials said after a video was widely circulated showing the worker being kicked by IDF soldiers. Videos have also circulated online showing Israeli soldiers dancing suggestively to mock Palestinian culture and music. Advertisement

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates condemns in the strongest terms the sinful and brutal attack, which was committed by the occupation soldiers against the gas station employee at the entrance to the camp Al-Fawar."

Palestinian officials said the "barbaric" beating reflects "the fascist mentality" of the U.S.-backed occupation forces, which "deliberately insults, humiliates, and abuses him without any reason or justification."

Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested two minors in the West Bank town of Deir Istiya, Al-Jazeera reported.

And the IDF confirmed its soldiers in northern Gaza fired warning shots near a United Nations aid convoy on Thursday. The IDF claimed that its soldiers were not aware of a route change for the convoy, approved by Israel. The incident had been condemned by officials with the United Nations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing widespread criticism in Israel for his handling of the war on Palestine, has rejected claims from South Africa that his government is committing genocide in Palestine.

South Africa filed a case Friday to the United Nations' International Justice Court accusing Israel of genocide for intending "to destroy Palestinians in Gaza.

"I would like to say a word on South Africa's false accusation that Israel is 'committing genocide.' No, South Africa, it's not us who came to commit genocide, it's Hamas," Netanyahu alleged.

At least 237 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces this year before Hamas, considered by Israel to be a terrorist group, carried out its attack on October 7. Israeli police had also raided the Al-Aqsa Mosque, one of Islam's holiest sites, in the leadup to Hamas' attack.