Dec. 29, 2023 / 7:09 PM

In filing to U.N. world court, South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in Gaza

By Ehren Wynder
A Palestinian man mourns over the shrouded bodies of loved ones who have been killed in Rafah during Israel's ongoing bombardment in Gaza on Friday. South Africa filed a case Friday to the United Nations' International Justice Court accusing Israel of genocide in its occupation of Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI
A Palestinian man mourns over the shrouded bodies of loved ones who have been killed in Rafah during Israel's ongoing bombardment in Gaza on Friday. South Africa filed a case Friday to the United Nations' International Justice Court accusing Israel of genocide in its occupation of Gaza. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- South Africa filed a case Friday to the United Nations' International Justice Court accusing Israel of genocide in its occupation of Gaza.

According to Friday's filing, the South African government described Israel's acts as "genocidal in nature" and are committed with the intent to "destroy Palestinians in Gaza as as a part of the broader Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group."

The filing also said Israel's actions are in violation of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide.

"Israel, since [Oct. 7] in particular, has failed to prevent genocide and has failed to prosecute the direct and public incitement to genocide," the statement read.

In its filing, South Africa asked the court to indicate provisional measures to "protect against further, severe and irreparable harm to the rights of Palestinian people under the Genocide Convention," and to "ensure Israel's compliance with it's obligations under the Genocide Convention."

Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Lior Haiat posted on X that Israel "rejects with disgust the blood libel spread by South Africa in its application to the International Court of Justice."

Haiat said the claim lacks a factual and legal basis, and "South Africa is cooperating with a terrorist organization that is calling for the destruction of Israel."

Israel expanded its Khan Younis operations Thursday, targeting what it characterized as Hamas infrastructure. Gaza health officials said 187 more Palestinians were killed and 312 were injured in the past 24 hours, bringing total number of casualties to 21,507 dead and 55,915 injured since the Israeli incursion into Gaza began on Oct. 7.

