White House announces $147M emergency arms sale to Israel

Palestinians inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment of a house in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on Friday. Israel on Friday was allowed to purchase $147 million in U.S. arms under an emergency provision. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The Biden administration says it has allowed a $147 million emergency arms sale to Israel without congressional approval as Jerusalem ramps up its war efforts against Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. The White House sidestepped Congress on Friday and approved an emergency allocation of $147.5 million to send 155mm artillery shells and supporting equipment to Israel under the provisions of the Arms Export Control Act, the U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced. Advertisement

"The Secretary of State has determined and provided detailed justification to Congress that an emergency exists that requires the immediate sale to the government of Israel of the above defense articles and services in the national security interests of the United States," Defense Security Cooperation Agency officials said in a statement.

The move comes as the death toll in Israel's war against Hamas militants in Gaza rose past 21,600 on Saturday, according to Palestinian health officials.

Israel Defense Forces officials said the assault against Hamas is continuing with advances in and around the southern city of Khan Yunis. IDF officials said they raided a Hamas military headquarters base belonging to the terrorist group's military intelligence chief.

In addition to the Israeli arms sale, the United States also announced the release of a direct military aid payment to Ukraine, which received $250 million for arms and equipment as part of a previously approved military aid package.

"Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia's aggression," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement issued Wednesday.

The latest allotment includes air defense system munitions and components, ammunition for high-mobility artillery rocket systems, and anti-armor munitions. Ukraine also will get 155mm and 105mm artillery shells and more than 15 million rounds of small-arms ammunition.

Ukraine continues defending its nation against Russia, which launched an invasion nearly two years ago on Feb. 24, 2022.

