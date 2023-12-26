Advertisement
World News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 1:51 AM

Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says

By Darryl Coote
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) said Monday that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, completed its delivery of tactical nuclear weapons in October. Photo by Mikhael Klimentyev/Sputnik/EPA-EFE
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) said Monday that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, completed its delivery of tactical nuclear weapons in October. Photo by Mikhael Klimentyev/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russia has completed its delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to its president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko was in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Monday when he told reporters that the last delivery of tactical nuclear weapons from the Kremlin occurred in early October.

Advertisement

He did not state how many weapons Russia sent to his country, but remarked that "Everything in its place is in good condition," according to a readout of the summit provided by his office.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced in March that short-ranged land-based tactical nuclear weapons would be station in Belarus, amid its war with Ukraine.

Related

The move was instantly condemned by Western nations, with the Institute for the Study of War stating at the time that the provocation was aimed at raising fears that the conflict in Ukraine may escalate into a nuclear war.

Lukashenko confirmed receipt of the first delivery in June, making it the first time Kremlin nuclear weapons have been stationed outside of Russia since 1991.

Minsk has aided Moscow in its war against Kyiv, including allowing Russian troops to deploy across its southern border into northern Ukraine when the Kremlin first launched its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

Advertisement

With the weapons in his arsenal, Lukashenko has warned that he would use them in response to NATO aggression.

In October, members of the United Nations debated the transfer of the weapons, with many condemning the move as a violation of the U.N. Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Russia defended itself and its ally by stating Belarus was forced to act against Western nations that have issued punitive measures against Minsk over its support of the invasion and that the United States was being hypocritical as it has nuclear weapons in Europe.

The United States, which is Ukraine's largest backer in the war against Russian, responded by saying its nuclear weapons in Europe remain solely under Washington's custody and control, which has been the case for more than 70 years.

Latest Headlines

Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The people of Ukraine celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, as the country continues to separate itself from Russia.
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
World News // 3 hours ago
Iran says Israel killed high-ranking IRGC member in Syria
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- An Israeli airstrike in Syria killed a high-ranking member of Iran's elite Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, according to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who vowed retribution.
King Charles calls for protection of people, environment in Christmas address
World News // 11 hours ago
King Charles calls for protection of people, environment in Christmas address
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III on Monday urged listeners to "protect each other" as well as the Earth's environment in his second annual Christmas address as the country's monarch. 
Navalny found at Arctic penal colony after weeks of no contact
World News // 13 hours ago
Navalny found at Arctic penal colony after weeks of no contact
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Russian dissident Alexei Navalny is being housed in an Arctic penal colony, his spokeswoman announced Monday, nearly three weeks after his family said they last knew of his whereabouts.
Protesters clash with police in Serbian capital in call for election redo
World News // 13 hours ago
Protesters clash with police in Serbian capital in call for election redo
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Thousands of protesters and opposition leaders in Serbia are calling for the results of the most recent parliamentary election to be thrown out after international watchdogs reported irregularities in the election.
Traditional Christmas celebrations absent in Bethlehem amid Gaza War
World News // 15 hours ago
Traditional Christmas celebrations absent in Bethlehem amid Gaza War
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- It does not look like Christmas in Bethlehem on Monday as the Israeli-occupied city in West Bank has cancelled its traditional holiday festivities amid the war in Gaza.
Pope calls on world to say 'yes to peace' in Christmas Day message
World News // 15 hours ago
Pope calls on world to say 'yes to peace' in Christmas Day message
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Pope Francis decried the fate of children whose lives have "been devastated by war" and called for the world to say "yes" to peace in his annual Christmas Day message.
Israel studies Egypt-sponsored peace proposal as PM vows to 'fight on' in Gaza
World News // 16 hours ago
Israel studies Egypt-sponsored peace proposal as PM vows to 'fight on' in Gaza
Dec. 25 (UPI) -- Israel on Monday is examining an Egyptian proposal for a far-reaching peace plan seeking a long-term settlement to the war in Gaza even as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to intensify the fighting.
Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass
World News // 1 day ago
Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis briefly discussed Israel's war on Palestine during his celebration of the Christmas Eve Mass on Sunday.
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
World News // 1 day ago
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Australian police are warning of a white Christmas after barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine began washing ashore in New South Wales.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Trump asks appeals court to drop election interference case
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Man charged with DUI in crash near O'Hare Airport that killed stepdaughter
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
Christmas Day blizzards, ice storms to snarl travel in northern Plains
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
1 dead, 3 injured in Christmas Eve shooting at Colorado Springs mall
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
Thief breaks into Ore. mineral museum, makes off with gold on display
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement