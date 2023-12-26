Russia has completed delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, Lukashenko says

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) said Monday that Russia, under President Vladimir Putin, completed its delivery of tactical nuclear weapons in October. Photo by Mikhael Klimentyev/Sputnik/EPA-EFE

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Russia has completed its delivery of nuclear weapons to Belarus, according to its president, Alexander Lukashenko. Lukashenko was in St. Petersburg, Russia, for the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on Monday when he told reporters that the last delivery of tactical nuclear weapons from the Kremlin occurred in early October.

He did not state how many weapons Russia sent to his country, but remarked that "Everything in its place is in good condition," according to a readout of the summit provided by his office.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia announced in March that short-ranged land-based tactical nuclear weapons would be station in Belarus, amid its war with Ukraine.

The move was instantly condemned by Western nations, with the Institute for the Study of War stating at the time that the provocation was aimed at raising fears that the conflict in Ukraine may escalate into a nuclear war.

Lukashenko confirmed receipt of the first delivery in June, making it the first time Kremlin nuclear weapons have been stationed outside of Russia since 1991.

Minsk has aided Moscow in its war against Kyiv, including allowing Russian troops to deploy across its southern border into northern Ukraine when the Kremlin first launched its invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

With the weapons in his arsenal, Lukashenko has warned that he would use them in response to NATO aggression.

In October, members of the United Nations debated the transfer of the weapons, with many condemning the move as a violation of the U.N. Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Russia defended itself and its ally by stating Belarus was forced to act against Western nations that have issued punitive measures against Minsk over its support of the invasion and that the United States was being hypocritical as it has nuclear weapons in Europe.

The United States, which is Ukraine's largest backer in the war against Russian, responded by saying its nuclear weapons in Europe remain solely under Washington's custody and control, which has been the case for more than 70 years.