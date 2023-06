Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) appeared alongside one another in Minsk, Belarus, in December 2022. The two have agreed to station Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Photo by Kremlin | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday confirmed that nuclear weapons would be deployed in Belarus after facilities to house them are finished in early July. It's the first time Russian nuclear weapons have been stationed outside Russia since 1991. Advertisement

During a meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, Russia, Putin said during a released video clip, "Everything is according to plan, everything is stable."

Putin had announced in March that short-range land-based tactical nuclear weapons would be stationed in Belarus, a Russian ally that allowed Russian troops to stage part of their invasion of Ukraine from Belarus.

A Biden administration National Security Council spokesperson called the move "another example of Belarus' leader "making irresponsible and provocative choices."

But the United States has not adjusted its nuclear posture and sees no indication Russia is getting ready to use a nuclear weapon.

The White House Friday announced a new $2.1 billion security assistance package for Ukraine that includes critical air defense and ammunition.

Among the weapons are Patriot air defense munitions, HAWK air defense systems and missiles, artillery rounds, drones and support for training and maintenance.

Advertisement

Ukraine demanded in March that the U.N. Security Council convene an emergency meeting over the plan to put tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Ukraine called it nuclear blackmail.

In April Lukashenko told reporters that he agreed with French President Emmanuel Macron that no country should deploy nuclear weapons in another country's territory.