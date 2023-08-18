Trending
Aug. 18, 2023 / 5:32 AM

Belarus' Lukashenko threatens use of nuclear weapons if faced with 'aggression'

By Darryl Coote
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (L) warned Thursday that he would use nuclear weapons deployed to his country by Russia against countries that commit "aggression" against them. File Photo by Kremlin Pool/UPI
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Belarus will respond to "aggression" with nuclear weapons, President Alexander Lukashenko warned in an interview with state-run media, as its NATO neighbors have deployed thousands of troops to their shared border amid growing tensions.

Already poor relations between democratic leaders and the oft described Europe's Last Dictator have further soured as Belarus has played a pivotal role in Russia's war in Ukraine, including acting as a launching pad for Russian troops during the start of the invasion on Feb. 24, 2022.

The United States and its allies have repeatedly issued punitive measures targeting Belarus over its involvement, while Minsk and Moscow have seemingly grown closer, with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June delivering tactical nuclear weapons to its seemingly European ally.

Most recently, alleged violations of Polish airspace by Belarus and repeated attempts to cross the border saw Warsaw last week announce the deployment of some 10,000 troops to their shared border.

In an interview with state-run BelTA, Lukashenko warned that it would respond to aggression with its nuclear arsenal.

"If aggression against our country is launched from the side of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, we will immediately respond with everything we have," he said. "And the strike will be unacceptable."

NATO stands behind Poland, Lithuania, Latvia. We certainly understand that the forces are incomparable. But we will deliver an unacceptable strike against them and they will receive unacceptable harm, damage. It is what our security concept is based on."

He added that nuclear weapons would not be used unless it was attacked first -- but if attacked first, Belarus would not hesitate to launch them.

"We will not tarry, wait and the rest. We will use the entire arsenal of our weapons for deterrence," he said, explaining that they are a small country that can be "captured within a month."

"We didn't bring nuclear weapons here in order to scare someone," he said. "Yes, nuclear weapons represent a strong deterring factor. But these are tactical nuclear weapons, not strategic ones. This is why we will use them immediately once aggression is launched against us."

If Ukraine commits so-called aggression against Belarus, he warned that they will deploy some other unspecified weapon in additional to nuclear weapons against Kyiv.

"And we will not warn you that we will deliver a strike on decision-making centers once you cross red lines," he said.

It is unknown how many nuclear weapons Belarus has received from Russia, though both Lukashenko and Putin in the middle of June said the first tactical weapons had arrived with more to follow.

