Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Aug. 17, 2023 / 5:25 AM

U.S. sanctions three companies linked to Russian arms deals with North Korea

By Darryl Coote
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday sanctioned three companies as it tries to deny Russia the ability to acquire weaponry from North Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
The Treasury under Secretary Janet Yellen on Wednesday sanctioned three companies as it tries to deny Russia the ability to acquire weaponry from North Korea. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has blacklisted three companies linked to a U.S.-sanctioned arms dealer accused of attempting to facilitate weapons sales between North Korea and Russia, which seeks to use the lethal equipment in its war in Ukraine.

Due to internationally imposed sanctions and its dwindling stockpile of weaponry, the Kremlin has been forced to try and replenish its supplies from the likes of Iran and North Korea.

Advertisement

In late March, the State Department targeted Slovakian arms dealer Ashot Mkrtychev, 57, whom officials said worked with North Korea to obtain more than two dozen kinds of weapons and munitions for Russia in exchange for commercial aircraft, raw materials and commodities in need by the isolated Asian nation.

At the time, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said they were concerned Pyongyang would provide the Kremlin with further support and that they had information that it was seeking to acquire munitions from North Korea.

Read More

On Wednesday, the Treasury blacklisted Kazakhstan-based Defense Engineering Limited Liability Partnership, Russia-based Limited Liability Company Verus and Slovakia-based Versor S.R.O. on accusations that Mkrtychev is the president of Versor, the founder and owner of Verus and the sole director of Defense Engineering.

Advertisement

Officials said he has used Versor to conduct negotiations with companies abroad.

"The United States continues to root out illicit financial networks that seek to channel support from North Korea to Russia's war machine," Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

The sanctions freeze all property and interest in property of the designated companies and denies U.S. citizens from doing business with them.

"Today's action underscores our commitment to identify, expose and impose severe costs on third-country actors who support Russia's illegal war against Ukraine," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"We will also continue to take actions against those attempting to evade our sanctions."

Latest Headlines

BAE Systems signs $5.6 billion deal to buy Ball Aerospace
U.S. News // 13 minutes ago
BAE Systems signs $5.6 billion deal to buy Ball Aerospace
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- International defense, aerospace and security company BAE Systems Thursday said a deal is signed to buy Ball Aerospace.
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas woman arrested for threatening judge in Trump Jan. 6 case
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Federal agents arrested a Texas woman last week after allegedly threatening a federal judge set to conduct the 2020 election interference case of former President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C.
Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 111, as focus turns to downed power lines
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Maui wildfires death toll climbs to 111, as focus turns to downed power lines
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The death toll from last week's wildfires on Maui climbed to 111 Wednesday night, as Hawaiian Electric faces scrutiny and a lawsuit for failing to shut-down active power lines.
North Carolina lawmakers override governor's vetoes on bills targeting trans youth
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
North Carolina lawmakers override governor's vetoes on bills targeting trans youth
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- North Carolina lawmakers voted Wednesday to override Gov. Roy Cooper's vetoes on three bills, to ban gender-affirming care for minors, to restrict gender identity discussions in school and to ban transgender athletes.
Ohio to add November ballot measure to legalize adult-use marijuana
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Ohio to add November ballot measure to legalize adult-use marijuana
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Ohio's Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Wednesday that a measure to regulate marijuana like alcohol, allowing for its recreational use, had been approved for placement on the general election ballot in November.
2 convicted in Gov. Whitmer plot demand new trial over juror misconduct allegations
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
2 convicted in Gov. Whitmer plot demand new trial over juror misconduct allegations
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Adam Fox and Barry Croft, convicted in the 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, are demanding a new trial. The pair argues a juror, accused of misconduct, ended up serving as the foreman.
Appeals court limits access to mifepristone as abortion pill remains on market
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Appeals court limits access to mifepristone as abortion pill remains on market
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court has upheld parts of the Food and Drug Administration's decades-old approval of the abortion pill, mifepristone, in a divided ruling that also reversed the FDA's subsequent rules expanding access.
Florida health officials warn of spreading dengue fever cases
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Florida health officials warn of spreading dengue fever cases
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Health officials in Florida are warning of a potential increase in dengue fever cases after two new cases were reported to have spread locally in Broward County.
On Inflation Reduction Act's first anniversary, Biden lauds act as 'transformative'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
On Inflation Reduction Act's first anniversary, Biden lauds act as 'transformative'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- On the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act on Wednesday, President Joe Biden called the act transformative for the climate and the economy, and he said it is working, with inflation down and wages up.
Georgia DA Fani Willis asks for Donald Trump trial date ahead of Super Tuesday
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Georgia DA Fani Willis asks for Donald Trump trial date ahead of Super Tuesday
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Fani Willis, who is prosecuting Donald Trump in Georgia on allegations he led a criminal enterprise to influence the results of the 2020 election, has asked for a trial date ahead of Super Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden set plans to visit Maui after wildfires
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
New Zealand woman found guilty of murdering 3 young daughters
German discount grocer Aldi to acquire southeastern grocers, including Winn-Dixie
German discount grocer Aldi to acquire southeastern grocers, including Winn-Dixie
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
Wildfires burn 4,000 acres in Northern California, forcing evacuations
Independent forensics report: Alec Baldwin had to have pulled trigger on 'Rust' set
Independent forensics report: Alec Baldwin had to have pulled trigger on 'Rust' set
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement