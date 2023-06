Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that Russia has sent tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. Putin said during remarks at the St. Petersburg economic summit they are a deterrent that would only be used if the Russian state is threatened. Photo by Kremlin POOL/ UPI. | License Photo

June 16 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Friday that he has sent the first tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus, with the rest to be delivered later this year. Speaking at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin said, "This is a deterrence measure [against] all those who think about Russia and its strategic defeat." Advertisement

He went on to say that nuclear weapons would only be used if there's a threat to Russian statehood.

Putin also took the United States to task for being the only nation ever to use nuclear weapons in war, while deflecting questions about his nuclear threats during the Ukraine war.

Earlier this week, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko said nuclear weapons had been delivered from Russia to Belarus.

He also said there would be "no hesitation" to use them "if we face aggression."

The Russian state news agency TASS quoted Putin's comments about the Belarus nukes at the economic forum.

"It has happened -- the first nuclear warheads have been delivered to Belarusian territory. This is the first batch. We will complete this work by the end of this year," Putin said, according to TASS.