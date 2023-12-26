Ukraine celebrates Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said all Ukrainians, no matter where they were, celebrated Christmas together as they defend their nation against Russia's invasion. Photo courtesy of Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The people of Ukraine celebrated Christmas on Dec. 25 for the first time, as the country continues to separate itself from Russia. President Volodymyr Zelensky in July signed legislation shifting the date of the official Christmas state holiday from Jan. 7 of the Russian Orthodox Church to Dec. 25 as part of efforts to "renounce Russian heritage," following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022. Advertisement

In his Christmas address on Sunday, Zelensky remarked that this is the second Christmas they have spent in war, and that it has changed their gifts, values and traditions.

"Wherever we are. Wherever we spend Christmas. Today, all Ukrainian are together," he said. "We all meet Christmas together. On the same date, as one big family, as one nation, as one united nation.

"And today, our common prayer will be stronger than ever. The people's prayer. Today, it will unite millions of voices -- more than ever. And it will resonate today without a time difference of two weeks. Resonate together with Europe and the world."

On Christmas Monday, Zelensky praised military victories achieved overnight, including the downing of 30 drones, missiles and two more Russia fighter jets.

He also took the time to thank those in the military, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the staff of the National Police of Ukraine and employees of the energy secretor.

"And please, if you haven't done so yet, get in touch with your loved ones or those you just know who are in the defense forces now and thank them," he said in his nightly address. "Strength gives Ukraine life. The strength of everyone who fights for Ukraine. The strength of all who work for Ukraine. The strength of our people. Let's strengthen Ukraine together."