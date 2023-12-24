Advertisement
World News
Dec. 24, 2023 / 3:48 PM

Pope Francis discusses West Bank city of Bethlehem in Christmas Eve Mass

By Adam Schrader
An installation of the baby Jesus laying in ruins, symbolizing children killed in Gaza, is seen in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in the biblical town of Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday, December 18, 2023. Bethlehem is usually packed with tourists, but has been empty since October 8, the day after Hamas attacked Israel and the war started in the Gaza Strip. Christian leaders have cancelled erecting the Christmas tree in Manger Square, joyful street decorations and celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI
An installation of the baby Jesus laying in ruins, symbolizing children killed in Gaza, is seen in the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in the biblical town of Bethlehem, West Bank, on Monday, December 18, 2023. Bethlehem is usually packed with tourists, but has been empty since October 8, the day after Hamas attacked Israel and the war started in the Gaza Strip. Christian leaders have cancelled erecting the Christmas tree in Manger Square, joyful street decorations and celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. Photo by Debbie Hill/ UPI | License Photo

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Pope Francis briefly discussed Israel's war on Palestine during his celebration of the Christmas Eve Mass on Sunday, drawing attention to the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. His broader message warned against idolatry and consumerism when celebrating Christmas.

"Tonight, our hearts are in Bethlehem where the Prince of Peace is once more rejected by the futile logic of war," Francis said in reference to Jesus, who was born in Bethlehem. "By the clash of arms that even today prevents him from finding room in the world."

Advertisement

Francis condemned "the quest for worldly power and might" and fame and glory, which measures everything in terms of "results and numbers and figures."

The pope did not name Palestine or Israel by name but, during his weekly Angelus prayer earlier Sunday, said that "we are close to our brothers and sisters who are suffering from war -- we are thinking of Palestine, of Israel, of Ukraine."

Related

His comments came hours after the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees said that at least 142 human rights workers with the organization have been killed in Gaza.

Advertisement

"In this somber moment, it's hard to wish those celebrating 'Merry Christmas,' with ongoing loss, grief and destruction," the UNRWA said in a statement.

Israel's war has left Bethlehem subdued with sparse decorations and fanfare. Christians in the West Bank have cancelled public celebrations in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Church of the Nativity, an Evangelical Lutheran Church, is displaying a nativity scene showing the baby Jesus amid rubble.

The Rev. Munther Isaac told Al-Jazeera last week, "If Christ were to be born today, he would be born under the rubble and Israeli shelling. Bethlehem is sad and broken."

The Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, sent a Christmas message to Vatican News -- the press arm of the Holy See -- said the world has "been plunged into a sea of hatred, resentment, revenge, and death."

Latest Headlines

Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
World News // 3 hours ago
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Australian police are warning of a white Christmas after barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine began washing ashore in New South Wales.
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
World News // 4 hours ago
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
Dec. 24 (UPI) -- The United Nations' Agency for Palestinian Refugees said Sunday that at least 142 human rights workers with the organization have been killed in Gaza.
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
World News // 1 day ago
Ukraine's Air Force claims to shoot down 3 Russian Su-34 fighters
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Ukraine's military leaders claimed Saturday they have shot down three Russian fighter jets on the southern front, marking a first in the 22-month-old war between the countries.
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
World News // 1 day ago
Iran's Khamenei calls on Muslim nations to block shipping to Israel
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Iran's supreme leader on Saturday urged Muslim countries to prevent vital supplies from reaching Israel as the United States accused his country of "deep involvement" in attacks by Yemeni rebels against shipping.
U.S.-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai confirmed as dead
World News // 1 day ago
U.S.-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai confirmed as dead
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- American-Israeli hostage Gadi Haggai, 73, has died, his community, Kibbutz Nir Oz confirmed Friday, according to a victims' advocacy group.
United Nations Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pause in Gaza
World News // 2 days ago
United Nations Security Council passes resolution for humanitarian pause in Gaza
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The United Nations Security Council approved a resolution calling for Israel and Hamas to conduct a humanitarian pause throughout the Gaza Strip and to create conditions for a sustainable cease-fire.
British police investigating alleged abduction of teen Alex Batty
World News // 2 days ago
British police investigating alleged abduction of teen Alex Batty
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- British police Friday were investigating Alex Batty's disappearance as a child of 11 to determine whether he had been abducted. The now-17-year-old was recently found in the French Pyrenees.
Season's strongest cold wave causes travel woes, chaos in Korea
World News // 2 days ago
Season's strongest cold wave causes travel woes, chaos in Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The season's strongest cold wave peaked Friday morning, bringing morning lows to below minus-20 degrees C in some Gangwon Province areas, causing traffic and daily life disruptions nationwide.
Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in classified info case
World News // 2 days ago
Pakistan Supreme Court grants bail to Imran Khan in classified info case
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The Pakistan Supreme Court granted bail for former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party's vice chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cipher case against them on Friday.
Fire patrol robots hit the streets in Korea
World News // 2 days ago
Fire patrol robots hit the streets in Korea
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (UPI) -- The city government of Seoul announced Thursday that it was deploying patrol robots at traditional markets in an attempt to prevent fires.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
S.F. jury finds homeless man not guilty of assaulting ex-city fire commissioner
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
U.N.: Hard to wish 'Merry Christmas' with deaths in Gaza
Border Patrol agents intercept stinkbug-infested cargo at Dallas-Fort Worth airport
Border Patrol agents intercept stinkbug-infested cargo at Dallas-Fort Worth airport
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
On This Day: Japan's ex-PM Hideki Tojo executed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement