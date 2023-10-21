Advertisement
World News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 12:47 PM

World leaders at Cairo Peace Summit call for civilian safety in Gaza

By Simon Druker
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is hosting the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday, which is being attended by leaders and representatives from several countries. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI
1 of 4 | Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is hosting the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday, which is being attended by leaders and representatives from several countries. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- World leaders attending the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday called for an immediate end to hostilities in Gaza as well as the safe passage of aid across the border into the Palestinian enclave.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi is hosting the summit, which is being attended by Jordan's King Abdullah, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, as well as heads of state from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, leaders from European Union nations and several other countries including the United States, Canada, Japan and Brazil.

Advertisement

China and Russia also have delegates at the summit, which came as the first convoy of trucks carrying aid and supplies crosses the border from Egypt into Gaza after lengthy delays.

"Today, Israel is literally starving civilians in Gaza, but for decades, Palestinians have been starved of hope, of freedom, and a future," Jordanian King Abdullah told attendees during his address.

Advertisement

"The bloodshed we are witnessing today is the price of that, of failing to make tangible progress towards a political horizon that brings peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike," he said.

Israel continues to bomb Gaza ahead of an expected ground incursion into the small Palestinian region in response to an Oct. 7 attack by the militant wing of Hamas inside Israeli territory.

The attack left 1,400 Israelis dead with over 100 kidnapped and taken back to Gaza as hostages, leading Israel to "declare war" on Hamas, which governs Gaza.

More than 4,300 Palestinians have since died in the Israeli campaign, according to the Palestinian Health Authority.

"We strongly condemn Hamas's ignoble terrorist attack on Israel and its people and call for the unconditional and immediate release of hostages," European Council President Charles Michel said during the summit Saturday.

"We affirm the importance of protecting civilians and protecting civilian infrastructure, always and everywhere and at all times. And lastly, we affirm Israel's right to defend itself. That right to defend itself must be exercised in line with international law and with international humanitarian law."

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday confirmed two American hostages being held in Gaza have been released safely and are receiving medical care.

Advertisement

Other Western countries also voiced their support for Israel to defend itself.

"I am sure we all share the revulsion at Hamas's murderous acts of terrorism, the targeting of civilians, the murdering of children, the desecration of dead bodies," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly told summit attendees.

"The U.K. is clear and has been consistently clear that Israel has the right to self-defense and the right to secure the release of those who were kidnapped on the 7th of October."

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres again called for safe passage of aid into Gaza, after making a similar plea Friday.

"Those trucks need to move as quickly as possible in a massive, sustained and safe way from Egypt into Gaza," Guterres said Saturday, adding additional aid should also be permitted as long as required.

"The time has come for action. Action to end this godawful nightmare. Action to build a future worthy of the dreams of the children of Palestine, Israel, the region and our world."

All countries called for the safety of civilians during the conflict.

"Let me be very clear, there is no doubt: all civilian lives matter just the same," said German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.

Advertisement

"Let me also be clear that the cause of all the suffering of these past weeks -- the suffering that brings us here today -- has a name. It was Hamas that brought horrendous terror over Israel on October 7th, committing atrocious crimes.

"Like any other country in the world, Israel has the right to defend itself and to protect its people against this terror within the framework of international law," Baerbock said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall
World News // 2 hours ago
Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Hurricane Norma was nearing landfall along Mexico's Baja California Peninsula on Saturday morning as the region braced for life-threatening impacts.
First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza
World News // 3 hours ago
First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A small convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid to besieged Palestinian civilians in Gaza passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, marking the first such relief since the start of the conflict.
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
World News // 4 hours ago
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of Palestinians under siege by Israel in their Gaza Strip enclave took to the streets around the world on Friday with many flying the Palestinian flag and calling for a cease-fire in the conflict. 
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
World News // 23 hours ago
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two American women abducted by Hamas nearly two weeks ago in Israel are safe and receiving medical care Friday after being released, U.S. President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As Hurricane Tammy moves toward the Leeward Islands throughout the day Friday, forecasters are warning of rainfall and flooding over much of the Lesser Antilles later in the evening.
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
World News // 22 hours ago
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- In Tel Aviv and other Israeli communities on Friday, families of those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza set up empty Shabbat tables set for more than 200, symbolizing the missing.
Biden, EU leaders present 'united front' as key Western allies remain at war
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, EU leaders present 'united front' as key Western allies remain at war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen pledged Friday to put up a "united front" as they seek to support Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars, among other key issues
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
World News // 1 day ago
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffered major defeats Friday in two local elections in England to replace MPs who had stood down.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
World News // 1 day ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she has split from her longtime partner and television journalist Andrea Giambruno.
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday passionately pushed for relief supplies to be allowed into Gaza, urging all parties to get the trucks filled with life-saving supplies moving as quickly as possible.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall
Mexico's Baja California braces for Hurricane Norma's landfall
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement