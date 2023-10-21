Advertisement
World News
Oct. 21, 2023 / 10:37 AM

First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza

By Don Jacobson
Trucks carrying humanitarian aid wait to unload on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday. Twenty trucks entered the war-torn and besieged Gaza Strip in the first delivery of aid since the start of conflict on Oct. 7. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI
1 of 4 | Trucks carrying humanitarian aid wait to unload on the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday. Twenty trucks entered the war-torn and besieged Gaza Strip in the first delivery of aid since the start of conflict on Oct. 7. Photo by Ismail Muhammad/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A small convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid to besieged Palestinian civilians in Gaza passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, marking the first such relief since the start of the conflict.

The trucks carrying humanitarian aid such as food, water and medical supplies, passed into Gaza through the border crossing and will be distributed within the Palestinian enclave, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced.

Advertisement

The initial delivery came as the border crossing has opened to allow for modest levels of desperately needed aid to flow into Gaza as Palestinians faced severe shortages of food, medicine and water in the territory in the wake of Israeli military action taken in retaliation for a deadly assault by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis.

Palestinian health officials said Saturday 4,385 people in Gaza have died in the resulting Israeli bombardment campaign, including 1,756 children and 967 women.

Read More

The Red Crescent and the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency coordinated the first delivery through the crossing.

"Today's entry of 20 trucks is a welcomed glimpse of hope, but this miniscule aid represents a drop in the ocean," the Red Crescent said in a statement. "We call on the international community to secure the continued flow humanitarian aid into Gaza including through the Israeli-controlled crossings."

Advertisement

"We welcome today's announcement that an aid convoy has entered Gaza, the first since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7," added Martin Griffiths, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

"The delivery follows days of deep and intense negotiations with all relevant sides to make sure that aid operation into Gaza resumes as quickly as possible and with the right conditions," he said in an issued statement.

"I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies -- including food, water, medicine and fuel -- to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner," Griffiths said.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced during his visit to Israel this week he had struck a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver aid into Gaza, but arguments over the logistics and conditions of the deliveries hampered the effort for days.

The first convoy finally passed into Gaza following the latest holdup at Rafah on Friday when the trucks were stuck on the Egyptian side of the crossing in a chaotic scene as U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visited the site hoping to announce a breakthrough in aid relief efforts.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
World News // 1 hour ago
Pro-Palestinian protests staged around the world as Gaza conflict continues
Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Supporters of Palestinians under siege by Israel in their Gaza Strip enclave took to the streets around the world on Friday with many flying the Palestinian flag and calling for a cease-fire in the conflict. 
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
World News // 20 hours ago
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Two American women abducted by Hamas nearly two weeks ago in Israel are safe and receiving medical care Friday after being released, U.S. President Joe Biden and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced.
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
World News // 2 days ago
Hurricane Tammy to deliver potentially flooding rains across Lesser Antilles
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- As Hurricane Tammy moves toward the Leeward Islands throughout the day Friday, forecasters are warning of rainfall and flooding over much of the Lesser Antilles later in the evening.
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
World News // 20 hours ago
Empty Shabbat tables symbolize Israelis held hostage in Gaza
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- In Tel Aviv and other Israeli communities on Friday, families of those held hostage by Hamas in Gaza set up empty Shabbat tables set for more than 200, symbolizing the missing.
Biden, EU leaders present 'united front' as key Western allies remain at war
World News // 1 day ago
Biden, EU leaders present 'united front' as key Western allies remain at war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen pledged Friday to put up a "united front" as they seek to support Ukraine and Israel in their respective wars, among other key issues
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
World News // 1 day ago
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffered major defeats Friday in two local elections in England to replace MPs who had stood down.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
World News // 1 day ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she has split from her longtime partner and television journalist Andrea Giambruno.
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
World News // 1 day ago
U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday passionately pushed for relief supplies to be allowed into Gaza, urging all parties to get the trucks filled with life-saving supplies moving as quickly as possible.
Oil prices rise again as Mideast conflict adds risk premium amid tight supply
World News // 1 day ago
Oil prices rise again as Mideast conflict adds risk premium amid tight supply
Oil prices rose for a third straight session early on Friday as the war in Israel continues to add a risk premium amid worries over a widening conflict as supplies remain lower than demand for the commodity.
Israel extends evacuation zone near Lebanon border amid escalating clashes with Hezbollah
World News // 1 day ago
Israel extends evacuation zone near Lebanon border amid escalating clashes with Hezbollah
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday they would begin evacuating 23,000 residents of a town near the border with Lebanon as cross-border clashes between Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and Israel forces intensified.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker
House Republicans drop Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge temporarily lifts Trump gag order in special counsel Jack Smith's federal case
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
Judge fines Trump $5,000 over gag order violation in New York fraud trial
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
2 American hostages freed by Hamas in Gaza praised for 'strength and bravery'
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Ex-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election conspiracy case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement