First convoy of humanitarian aid passes through Egypt border into Gaza

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A small convoy of 20 trucks carrying aid to besieged Palestinian civilians in Gaza passed through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt on Saturday, marking the first such relief since the start of the conflict. The trucks carrying humanitarian aid such as food, water and medical supplies, passed into Gaza through the border crossing and will be distributed within the Palestinian enclave, the Palestinian Red Crescent announced. Advertisement

The initial delivery came as the border crossing has opened to allow for modest levels of desperately needed aid to flow into Gaza as Palestinians faced severe shortages of food, medicine and water in the territory in the wake of Israeli military action taken in retaliation for a deadly assault by the militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis.

Palestinian health officials said Saturday 4,385 people in Gaza have died in the resulting Israeli bombardment campaign, including 1,756 children and 967 women.

The Red Crescent and the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency coordinated the first delivery through the crossing.

"Today's entry of 20 trucks is a welcomed glimpse of hope, but this miniscule aid represents a drop in the ocean," the Red Crescent said in a statement. "We call on the international community to secure the continued flow humanitarian aid into Gaza including through the Israeli-controlled crossings."

"We welcome today's announcement that an aid convoy has entered Gaza, the first since the outbreak of hostilities on October 7," added Martin Griffiths, U.N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

"The delivery follows days of deep and intense negotiations with all relevant sides to make sure that aid operation into Gaza resumes as quickly as possible and with the right conditions," he said in an issued statement.

"I am confident that this delivery will be the start of a sustainable effort to provide essential supplies -- including food, water, medicine and fuel -- to the people of Gaza, in a safe, dependable, unconditional and unimpeded manner," Griffiths said.

U.S. President Joe Biden announced during his visit to Israel this week he had struck a deal with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to deliver aid into Gaza, but arguments over the logistics and conditions of the deliveries hampered the effort for days.

The first convoy finally passed into Gaza following the latest holdup at Rafah on Friday when the trucks were stuck on the Egyptian side of the crossing in a chaotic scene as U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres visited the site hoping to announce a breakthrough in aid relief efforts.