Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 20, 2023 / 9:27 AM

U.N. Secretary-General Guterres urges passage of 'life and death' supplies through Rafah border

By Doug Cunningham
At the Rafah, Egypt crossing into Gaza Friday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a humanitarian ceasefire while urging authorities to allow supply trucks into war-torn Gaza. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE
At the Rafah, Egypt crossing into Gaza Friday United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a humanitarian ceasefire while urging authorities to allow supply trucks into war-torn Gaza. Photo by Khaled Elfiqi/EPA-EFE

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Friday passionately pushed for relief supplies to be allowed into Gaza, urging all parties to get the trucks filled with life-saving supplies moving as quickly as possible.

As Guterres spoke from the Egyptian side of Gaza's Rafah crossing, he said an agreement to unlock the supplies was near and said it was "impossible to be here and not feel a broken heart."

Advertisement

"We are witnessing a paradox: behind these walls we have 2 million people that are suffering enormously, have no water, no food, no medicine, that is under fire, that needs everything to survive," Guterres said. "On this side, we have seen so many trucks loaded with water, with food, with medicines -- exactly the same thing that is needed on this side of the wall."

Guterres called for a cease-fire as he said the U.N. is actively engaged with all parties, looking for the convoys of loaded supply trucks to start rolling fast.

Read More

He said fuel is urgently needed in addition to food, water and medicines.

"These are a lifeline. They are the difference between life and death for so many people in Gaza," Guterres said.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden said late Wednesday that Egypt has agreed to open its border with Gaza to allow humanitarian aid into the besieged enclave being rocked by Hamas violence toward Israel and the bombing of Gaza by Israelis, who are also preparing a land invasion.

When the loaded trucks backed up at the closed Rafah Gaza crossing do start rolling there will likely be a test first with 20 trucks to see if they can enter and deliver supplies safely.

The trucks could begin moving as soon as roads bombed by Israel can be patched.

The Sinai Foundation wrote on X that repair work on the bomb-damaged roads was underway in preparation for a possible crossing into Gaza later Friday.

"The Sinai Foundation obtained an exclusive video from inside the Rafah land crossing, for repair work and paving the internal road between the Egyptian and Palestinian sides, in preparation for opening the crossing today, Friday, to bring humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, for the first time since the beginning of the war on the Strip," it said.

The U.N. human rights office OCHA said Friday that according to Hamas-controlled Gaza authorities, the death toll in the Gaza strip has reached 3,785, including at least 1,524 children. More than 12,000 have been injured.

Advertisement

According to OCHA since Oct. 7, 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and over 4,600 injured.

Families stranded at Egypt-Gaza border crossing

Families, including those who possess foreign passports, wait at the Rafah Crossing in Gaza, with the hope of moving into Egypt on October 16, 2023. The crossing has been closed since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel, which responded with persistent airstrikes on Gaza. Photo by Rabee Abu Nqera/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden meets with EU leaders as key Western allies remain at war
World News // 22 minutes ago
Biden meets with EU leaders as key Western allies remain at war
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with the European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen at the White House Friday to discuss Ukraine amid the fresh conflict in the Middle East.
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
World News // 37 minutes ago
Rishi Sunak's ruling Conservatives lose two key seats to opposition Labor in by-elections
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Britain's ruling Conservative Party suffered major defeats Friday in two local elections in England to replace MPs who had stood down.
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
World News // 1 hour ago
Italian PM Giorgia Meloni announces split with boyfriend
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday she has split from her longtime partner and television journalist Andrea Giambruno.
Oil prices rise again as Mideast conflict adds risk premium amid tight supply
World News // 2 hours ago
Oil prices rise again as Mideast conflict adds risk premium amid tight supply
Oil prices rose for a third straight session early on Friday as the war in Israel continues to add a risk premium amid worries over a widening conflict as supplies remain lower than demand for the commodity.
Israel extends evacuation zone near Lebanon border amid escalating clashes with Hezbollah
World News // 2 hours ago
Israel extends evacuation zone near Lebanon border amid escalating clashes with Hezbollah
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Israeli authorities said Friday they would begin evacuating 23,000 residents of a town near the border with Lebanon as cross-border clashes between Iran-backed Hezbollah militants and Israel forces intensified.
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India
World News // 2 hours ago
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats from India
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India in the latest fallout from tensions between the two countries over the assassination of a prominent Sikh leader in June.
September British retail sales fall as hard-hit consumers stick to basics
World News // 4 hours ago
September British retail sales fall as hard-hit consumers stick to basics
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- British retail sales swung into reverse in September after a bounce in August, the country's main statistical agency said Friday.
Tropical Storm Tammy to gain hurricane strength
World News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Tammy to gain hurricane strength
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The Leeward Islands are expected to start feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Tammy later Friday, according to forecasters who warned that the system will strengthen into a hurricane over the weekend.
Kim Jong Un vows to boost Russian ties in meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov
World News // 6 hours ago
Kim Jong Un vows to boost Russian ties in meeting with Foreign Minister Lavrov
SEOUL, Oct. 20 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang and praised a "new era" in relations between the two countries, state media reported Friday, amid reports of an arms deal.
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
World News // 20 hours ago
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Hurricane Norma rapidly intensified into a major hurricane over the East Pacific on Wednesday into Thursday morning, as predicted by AccuWeather meteorologists.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
Ex-Donald Trump attorney Sidney Powell reaches plea deal in Ga. election case
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
U.S. Navy destroyer shoots down missiles, drones heading north toward Israel
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
DOJ asks court to reject Trump's claim of immunity in election case
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Jim Jordan changes mind, will call for third House speaker vote
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Norma explodes into Category 4 hurricane as it inches toward Mexico
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement