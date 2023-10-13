Trending
Advertisement
World News
Oct. 13, 2023 / 11:35 AM

Blinken meets with Palestinian Authority president, king of Jordan amid Gaza fighting

By Clyde Hughes
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as they sought an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Photo courtesy Antony Blinken
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas as they sought an end to the Israel-Hamas war. Photo courtesy Antony Blinken

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken talked with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Jordan's King Abdullah II about the current Israeli-Gaza conflict in separate meetings in Jordan's capital of Amman on Friday.

Blinken wrote on social media that he and Abbas were able to discuss "the abhorrent terrorist attacks by Hamas against Israel."

Advertisement

"I detailed U.S. efforts to coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening," Blinken said.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Blinken detailed U.S. efforts to "coordinate with partners to prevent the conflict from widening" and reaffirmed U.S. commitment to "cooperation with the Palestinian leadership and people on efforts to ensure security for all.

Read More

"The Secretary thanked President Abbas and his team for their work to further calm the situation for the benefit of Palestinians, Israelis and the tens of thousands of Americans who also call the West Bank Home," Miller said.

In his meeting with King Abdullah, Miller said Blinken further stressed the need to keep the conflict from spreading and negotiate the freedom of hostages.

Advertisement

"The Secretary underscored that Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination and discussed ways to address the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza while Israel conducts legitimate security operations to defend itself from terrorism," Miller said.

"The secretary reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and the U.S. commitment to Jordan's security and economic prosperity and expressed enduring U.S. appreciation for Jordan's special role in Jerusalem and as a force for stability in the region."

Abbas and Abdullah met separately, as Abbas sought to distance the Palestinian Liberation Organization from Hamas, after his secular Fatah Party lost its governing majority to Hamas in 2006.

"We emphasize the police of the PLO, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, which renounce violence and adheres to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, freedom and independence of our Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the 1967 borders," he said.

Abbas also called for aggression toward Palestinians to end and additional humanitarian aid to the region, including restoring water and electricity that had been cut off by Israel to be restored.

Friday's meetings came after Blinken met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they both spoke to alleged war crimes Hamas has committed during its attack on Israel, which started on Saturday, including the burning of bodies and killing of families after breaking into their homes.

Advertisement

Blinken also sought to make clear that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people and that citizens should not have to pay for the group's actions.

Scenes from war: Fighting, destruction in Israel and Gaza

Palestinians carry an injured person on October 13, 2023. Photo by Ismael Mohamad/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Paris police investigate suspected poisoning of former Russian journalist
World News // 1 hour ago
Paris police investigate suspected poisoning of former Russian journalist
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Paris authorities have launched an investigation into the suspected poisoning of a former Russian state TV journalist known for protesting the Ukraine war during a live broadcast.
U.N. plan to send security force to Haiti faces roadblocks
World News // 2 hours ago
U.N. plan to send security force to Haiti faces roadblocks
WASHINGTON, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- While the United Nations Security Council has approved deployment of a multinational security force to Haiti to crack down on rampant gang violence throughout the country, the mission faces roadblocks.
French teacher killed, two staff members injured in stabbing at high school
World News // 2 hours ago
French teacher killed, two staff members injured in stabbing at high school
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- A French teacher was stabbed to death and at least two people were seriously injured Friday in an attack at a high school in the northwestern city of Arras, authorities said.
European Commission asks X for details on Israel-Hamas war disinformation
World News // 3 hours ago
European Commission asks X for details on Israel-Hamas war disinformation
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The European Commission asked X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday for information under the Digital Services Act in an investigation concerning that the platform is not taking down disinformation about the Israeli-Gaza war.
British regulator clears Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard
World News // 4 hours ago
British regulator clears Microsoft's $69B acquisition of Activision Blizzard
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- British anti-trust regulators granted final approval Friday for Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Call of Duty video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
World News // 10 hours ago
Israeli military orders Palestinians to evacuate northern Gaza
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- The Israeli military early Friday ordered citizens of northern Gaza to evacuate to the southern half of the Palestinian enclave, seemingly in preparations for a ground invasion.
Britain deploys Royal Navy vessels, spy aircraft and marines in support of Israel
World News // 6 hours ago
Britain deploys Royal Navy vessels, spy aircraft and marines in support of Israel
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Britain said Friday it was sending two Royal Navy ships, RAF surveillance aircraft, and marines, to the eastern Mediterranean to provide backup amid the war between Israel and Hamas.
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
World News // 3 days ago
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
(UPI) -- Dozens of foreign nationals in Israel have been reported dead, missing or having been taken hostage by Hamas in its surprise, multi-pronged attack from the land, air and sea on Saturday.
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
World News // 1 day ago
As Israeli warplanes continue bombing Gaza, Hamas calls for international aid
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Israel's warplanes continued their bombardment of Gaza overnight and into Thursday, the sixth day of its war against Hamas, as the death toll on both sides continued to climb.
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
World News // 20 hours ago
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Richard Branson's Virgin Enterprises on Thursday won a British lawsuit against an American train company that had ended a licensing agreement with Virgin and that had said Branson's company was no longer "of high repute.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
NASA delays X-59's sonic boom test flight until 2024
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Fani Willis rejects Jim Jordan's request for information in Trump Georgia case
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Donald Trump makes another push to delay classified documents trial
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
Richard Branson's Virgin group wins suit against Florida train company Brightline
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
South Florida sheriff's department employees indicted in pandemic relief fraud
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement