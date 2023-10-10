Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Oct. 10, 2023 / 10:46 PM

Gov. Ron DeSantis announces Florida sanctions against Iran following Hamas attacks

By Sheri Walsh
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida will roll out new sanctions against Iran following last weekend's deadly Hamas attacks in Israel. Photo courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida will roll out new sanctions against Iran following last weekend's deadly Hamas attacks in Israel. Photo courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis

Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that Florida will roll out new sanctions against Iran following last weekend's deadly Hamas attacks in Israel that killed at least 14 Americans and more than 1,000 Israelis.

DeSantis spoke from behind a sign that read "Stand with Israel, Sanction Iran" at The Shul of Bal Harbour synagogue in Surfside where he called on Florida lawmakers to "block Iranian business in our state."

Advertisement

"These will be by far the strongest Iran sanctions that any state has enacted of all 50 states throughout this country," DeSantis said, as he condemned the attacks where more than 100 civilians were taken hostage. At least 700 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's retaliatory airstrikes on Gaza.

"Israel has the duty to defend itself with overwhelming force ... in a way that Hamas terrorists' infrastructure and networks are eradicated from the Earth," DeSantis said as he outlined new legislation to support Israel by banning Florida state investment in Iranian businesses.

Read More

The ban would include "the financial, construction, manufacturing, textile, technology, mining, metals, shipping, shipbuilding and port sectors," DeSantis said. The sanctions would remain in place until President Joe Biden and Congress confirm that Iran has pulled support for international terrorism and has stopped seeking to acquire weapons of mass destruction.

Advertisement

"Florida is standing with Israel and taking action to expand sanctions against the Iranian regime. I urge the federal government to follow suit and get rid of the delusion that you can make deals with Iranian mullahs without funding terrorism," the governor said.

While DeSantis placed blame for the Hamas attacks on Iran, Secretary of State Antony Blinker told CNN on Sunday that U.S. officials have not seen evidence yet that Iran was behind the attack.

"Yes, Iran was involved in orchestrating this attack against Israel," DeSantis argued. "We know that. It's been reported. They deny it, but we're smarter than that."

DeSantis, who is running for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, blasted the Biden administration for easing sanctions on Iran and unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian funds in exchange for five U.S. citizens who had been wrongfully detained.

"Tax dollars going to the Iranian regime in the form of ransom payments," DeSantis claimed, while Blinken countered that Iran had not received the funds, which were designated for humanitarian purposes.

As the governor vowed to block Iran from doing business in Florida, he called on other states to follow suit in a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to "make it clear that they will not be complicit in Iranian backed terrorism."

Latest Headlines

Atlanta fires police officer for death of church deacon Johnny Hollman
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Atlanta fires police officer for death of church deacon Johnny Hollman
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Police Department on Tuesday fired officer Kiran Kimbrough for the death of church deacon Johnny Hollman, officials announced.
Last of debris from deadly Titan implosion recovered from sea floor near Titanic
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Last of debris from deadly Titan implosion recovered from sea floor near Titanic
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Salvage crews in the Atlantic have collected the last bits of debris from the ill-fated Titan submersible that imploded on a dive to the Titanic earlier this year, killing five people.
Rep. George Santos faces additional federal charges, including identity theft
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rep. George Santos faces additional federal charges, including identity theft
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is facing 23 new federal charges, including identity theft, after being charged earlier this year with wire fraud, money laundering and theft.
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Dorothy Hoffner, who set the world record last week to become the oldest person to skydive from an airplane, has died. She was 104.
U.S. stands 'with Israel, make no mistake,' Joe Biden tells world as Gaza conflict rages
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. stands 'with Israel, make no mistake,' Joe Biden tells world as Gaza conflict rages
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks Tuesday on the ongoing conflict between the Palestinian militant group Hamas and the Israeli military.
Special counsel seeks to protect juror identities in Trump election interference trial
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Special counsel seeks to protect juror identities in Trump election interference trial
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Special counsel Jack Smith filed a motion Tuesday urging the federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's election interference case to adopt certain measures to protect juror identities.
Supreme Court mulls burden of proof in whistleblower retaliation case
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Supreme Court mulls burden of proof in whistleblower retaliation case
WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard an oral argument about the burden of proof in a whistleblower retaliation case, and whether it falls on the employee or the employer.
Donald Trump ahead in campaign fundraising; Nikki Haley closes in on Ron DeSantis
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Donald Trump ahead in campaign fundraising; Nikki Haley closes in on Ron DeSantis
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump outraised his competitors for the GOP presidential nomination in the third quarter, but former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley is gaining momentum.
Supreme Court refuses to hear case on flavored e-cigarettes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Supreme Court refuses to hear case on flavored e-cigarettes
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Tuesday to hear a challenge to the Food and Drug Administration's recent rejection of efforts to introduce certain flavored electronic cigarettes to the market.
Former MLB star Steve Garvey joins California Senate race
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former MLB star Steve Garvey joins California Senate race
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Steve Garvey, a longtime first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, will enter the congested California U.S. Senate race as a Republican.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Dozens of foreigners killed, abducted or reported missing in Israel
Hamas, IDF exchange rocket fire as fighting rages on
Hamas, IDF exchange rocket fire as fighting rages on
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
Protesters for Israel, Palestine clash in New York City amid tight security
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Dorothy Hoffner, 104, dies week after setting skydiving world record
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
Finland blames 'external activity' after undersea natural gas pipeline breached
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement