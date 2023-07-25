Trending
July 25, 2023 / 9:41 AM

Kevin Spacey arrives for deliberations in sexual misconduct trial

By Clyde Hughes
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in his sexual misconduct trial after the Judge ordered the jury to retire for their verdict in London, on Tuesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
American actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court in his sexual misconduct trial after the Judge ordered the jury to retire for their verdict in London, on Tuesday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI

July 25 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey arrived at London's Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday as a British jury started deliberations on his fate as a nearly month-long trial drew to a close.

Spacey faces criminal sexual misconduct charges related to incidents involving four men dating from 2004 through 2013 while he was serving as artistic director of London's Old Vic Theater.

He originally faced 12 charges but all four indecent assault charges were later dropped due to a "legal technicality." He could still spend life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge of penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Judge Mark Wall reviewed the evidence with the jury on Monday before turning the case over to them to start deliberating.

Spacey has denied the allegations, claiming his sexual encounters with two of the alleged victims were consensual, while characterizing a third as a "clumsy pass." Spacey said an incident described by a fourth alleged victim never happened.

He took the stand in his own defense, calling himself "a big flirt," along with other character witnesses.

Spacey defense Patrick Gibbs hinted that there is reasonable doubt in the cases.

"If you're sure that he's guilty you'll convict him," Gibbs said. "And if you're anything less than sure it will be your duty -- it might even be your pleasure -- to find him not guilty."

Prosecutor Christine Agnew argued in her closing argument that Spacey used his stardom to abuse his alleged victims over again.

"[The case is] about power and taking advantage of that power," she said.

