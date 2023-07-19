Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
July 19, 2023 / 1:39 PM

Judge denies Donald Trump's request for new trial in E. Jean Carroll case

By Simon Druker
1/4
A federal judge Wednesday denied a request from former president Donald Trump for a new trial in a civil lawsuit lodged against him for sexual abuse and defamation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A federal judge Wednesday denied a request from former president Donald Trump for a new trial in a civil lawsuit lodged against him for sexual abuse and defamation. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- A federal judge Wednesday denied a request from former president Donald Trump for a new trial in a civil lawsuit lodged against him for sexual abuse and defamation.

Wednesday's motion upholds a judgment against Trump requiring him to pay author and former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, $5 million in damages.

Advertisement

A New York jury in May initially found Trump liable in the case, after Carroll said the former president sexually assaulted her in a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s.

Trump has denied the allegations, calling them a hoax.

RELATED House holds shameful 'debates' over Christopher Wray, defense funding

The hoax claim is tied to the defamation aspect of the case.

Carrol was awarded $2 million in compensation and $20,000 in punitive damages for battery. The jury then awarded her $1.7 million in the defamation portion for reputational repair, $1 million in compensatory damages and an additional $280,000 in punitive damages.

His lawyers argued that because a jury found him guilty of sexual assault and not rape, the ruling should be thrown out.

RELATED Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes

Trump "therefore ignores the bulk of the evidence at trial, misinterprets the jury's verdict, and mistakenly focuses on the New York Penal Law definition of 'rape' to the exclusion of the meaning of that word as it often is used in everyday life and of the evidence of what actually occurred between Ms. Carroll and Mr. Trump," District Court Judge for the Southern District of New York Lewis Kaplan wrote in his ruling.

Advertisement

"Now that the court has denied Trump's motion for a new trial or to decrease the amount of the verdict, E. Jean Carroll looks forward to receiving the $5 million in damages that the jury awarded her," Carroll's lawyer Robbie Kaplan said Wednesday, following the judgment.

Trump also was seeking to reduce the financial amount, calling the $5 million total excessive, however Kaplan said the amount "did not deviate materially from reasonable compensation so as to make it excessive."

RELATED Donald Trump says he's been targeted in special counsel's Jan. 6 probe

Carroll has a separate defamation trial against Trump scheduled for January next year.

Latest Headlines

George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
U.S. News // 44 minutes ago
George Santos asks judge to relax travel restrictions while on bail
July 19 (UPI) -- Rep. George Santons, R-N.Y., is asking a judge to relax some of the conditions imposed on him while out on bail for a 13-count federal indictment.
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
U.S. News // 28 minutes ago
Senate expresses 'significant concerns' over NASA's Mars sample-retrieval plan
July 19 (UPI) -- NASA's plans to retrieve samples of soil from Mars and fly them back to Earth is in deep trouble with a Senate committee on Wednesday offering $300 million for the plan for the fiscal year 2024, well short of the $949 mi
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
After Carlee Russell's safe return, police continue investigation with no evidence of toddler
July 19 (UPI) -- The Hoover, Ala., Police Department said there was no evidence of a toddler walking down the highway in Thursday's disappearance of Carlee Russell, who returned safely on Saturday.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Congress: Bond with U.S. is 'unbreakable'
July 19 (UPI) -- Israeli President Issac Herzog addressed a joint meeting of Congress on Wednesday, receiving a warm welcome peppered with applause and standing ovations.
Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Treasury Department sanctions 3 Belgians, 1 Mexican, for drug trafficking
July 19 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury has sanctioned multiple individuals for links to cocaine trafficking. The Office of Foreign Assets Control designated three Belgian citizens and one Mexican citizen.
Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Netflix ends basic ad-free plan in United States, Britain
July 19 (UPI) -- Netflix has now removed its cheapest ad-free content plan in both the United States and Britain, with the option no longer appearing on the streaming service's website.
Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border fall to lowest level in 2 years
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Illegal crossings at U.S.-Mexico border fall to lowest level in 2 years
July 19 (UPI) -- Illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border fell to the lowest level in two years as drug enforcement efforts and federal immigration initiatives helped to quash an expected surge after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Microsoft, Activsion extend $69 billion merger agreement deadline
July 19 (UPI) -- Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said Wednesday they've extended a merger agreement deadline to Oct. 18 as they attempt to cut a $69 billion deal.
Carvana debt restructuring to save $1.2 billion as second-quarter profits grow
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Carvana debt restructuring to save $1.2 billion as second-quarter profits grow
July 19 (UPI) -- Carvana announced a debt restructuring agreement Wednesday that it said would reduce the company's debt by over $1.2 billion. The deal with Apollo cuts over $430 million in interest expenses.
Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden administration targets mergers, housing rental fees and food prices
July 19 (UPI) -- The Biden administration proposed new measures Wednesday that aim to lower the cost of food and rent by cracking down on anticompetitive practices in the agriculture and housing industries.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
North Korea fires ballistic missile into East Sea
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Court rules Florida violated children's rights with forced institutionalization
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Indictments, lawsuits top Donald Trump's growing legal woes
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Ukraine: Russian airstrikes on Odessa injure 6, destroy 60,000 tons of grain
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Henry Kissinger makes surprise visit to China
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement