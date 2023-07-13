Trending
Advertisement
World News
July 13, 2023 / 9:27 AM

Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'

By Clyde Hughes
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on June 28 the start of his trial. He took the stand in his own defense on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on June 28 the start of his trial. He took the stand in his own defense on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey called himself "a big flirt" during his sexual misconduct trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, admitting to "touching" one of his accusers but in a "romantic" way.

The Academy Award-winner took the stand in his own defense as he faces 12 counts of sexual misconduct brought by four men that could land him in prison for decades. Some of the incidents date back to 2001.

Advertisement

Regarding an encounter with one accuser, Spacey said he never touched the man in an "aggressive" or a "violent way," adding the man was "flirtatious" when they met for the first time.

"We had a very fun time together," Spacey told the court. Spacey said he respected the decision by the accuser that he did not want to go any further. The accuser claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him several times over the years.

RELATED DOJ changes mind on Trump immunity in E. Jean Carroll defamation suit

Under questioning by his attorney, Spacey said he was stunned by allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I was crushed," Spacey said about the allegations." I never thought the [complainant] I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back."

Advertisement

Spacey said his relationship with the witness was gentle and not aggressive.

RELATED Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon, girlfriend

"It was touching and to my mind romantic," Spacey said. "It was not what he has described. The more we spent time with each other, the more comfortable we were with each other."

The jury of nine men and three women will determine Spacey's fate.

The charges involve four men and include seven counts of sexual assault, three of indecent assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

RELATED 5 Jehovah's Witnesses charged with sexual assault in Pennsylvania

Latest Headlines

British junior doctors begin five day strike
World News // 1 hour ago
British junior doctors begin five day strike
July 13 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of junior doctors walked out of hospitals across England on Thursday at the start of an unprecedented five-day strike over pay with National Health Service leaders warning patients of disruption.
United Nations accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave
World News // 1 hour ago
United Nations accuses Sudan's RSF of burying 87 in mass grave
July 13 (UPI) -- The United Nations Human Rights Office on Thursday said that 87 people were found in a mass grave in Sudan.
British economic growth stagnating; electricity, gas production fell sharply in May
World News // 2 hours ago
British economic growth stagnating; electricity, gas production fell sharply in May
July 13 (UPI) -- Britain's economy contracted in May after growing slightly in April largely due to a decline in production output and fewer working days in the month due to the Coronation of King Charles III.
International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan
World News // 3 hours ago
International Monetary Fund approves $3B bailout for Pakistan
July 13 (UPI) -- The International Monetary Fund has approved a bailout program valued at $3 billion for Pakistan to aid the Asian nation in surmounting an economic crisis that has been exasperated by last year's floods.
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
World News // 6 hours ago
North Korea's Kim vows 'stronger military offensives' against U.S. after ICBM launch
SEOUL, July 13 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile an "important stride" and vowed to conduct a series of "stronger military offensives" against the United States.
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
World News // 10 hours ago
Biden wraps NATO summit, vows 'we will not waver' in defense of Ukraine
July 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden promised Ukraine in a major speech Wednesday that its Western allies "will not waver" in their support in Ukraine's fight against Russia following a two-day NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.
Italy's 'Venus of the Rags' art installation in Naples destroyed by arson
World News // 15 hours ago
Italy's 'Venus of the Rags' art installation in Naples destroyed by arson
July 12 (UPI) -- A suspected arson attack has destroyed the "Venus of the Rags" art installation outside of Naples' City Hall in Italy, burning it to its frame just two weeks after it was installed.
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
World News // 15 hours ago
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
July 12 (UPI) -- A Russian general was killed Monday in a long-range missile strike against a hotel that was converted into a military headquarters by Russian occupation forces near the city of Berdyansk, according to Russian officials.
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
World News // 19 hours ago
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
The third named storm of the 2023 East Pacific hurricane season spun to life Wednesday, and it has the potential to explode into a powerful hurricane over the open waters of the basin for a time in the coming days.
BP secures rights to develop wind farms off coast of Germany
World News // 19 hours ago
BP secures rights to develop wind farms off coast of Germany
July 12 (UPI) -- British energy company BP said Wednesday it secured rights to develop wind farms off the coast of Germany that could churn out as much as four gigawatts of clean energy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Anchor Brewing, considered first craft brewery in U.S., to close after 127 years
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Beauty product line drops Michigan hair stylist over anti-transgender remarks
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Tropical Storm Calvin to set a course toward Hawaii
Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
Three killed in Illinois Greyhound bus crash
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Previously wounded Russian general killed in long-range missile strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement