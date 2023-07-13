Kevin Spacey begins defense in sexual assault trial, says 'I'm a big flirt'

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court on June 28 the start of his trial. He took the stand in his own defense on Thursday. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- Actor Kevin Spacey called himself "a big flirt" during his sexual misconduct trial at London's Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, admitting to "touching" one of his accusers but in a "romantic" way. The Academy Award-winner took the stand in his own defense as he faces 12 counts of sexual misconduct brought by four men that could land him in prison for decades. Some of the incidents date back to 2001. Advertisement

Regarding an encounter with one accuser, Spacey said he never touched the man in an "aggressive" or a "violent way," adding the man was "flirtatious" when they met for the first time.

"We had a very fun time together," Spacey told the court. Spacey said he respected the decision by the accuser that he did not want to go any further. The accuser claimed that Spacey sexually assaulted him several times over the years.

Under questioning by his attorney, Spacey said he was stunned by allegations of sexual misconduct.

"I was crushed," Spacey said about the allegations." I never thought the [complainant] I knew over 20 years later would stab me in the back."

Spacey said his relationship with the witness was gentle and not aggressive.

"It was touching and to my mind romantic," Spacey said. "It was not what he has described. The more we spent time with each other, the more comfortable we were with each other."

The jury of nine men and three women will determine Spacey's fate.

The charges involve four men and include seven counts of sexual assault, three of indecent assault, one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.