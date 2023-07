A judge has dismissed the sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley due to insufficient evidence. Photo courtesy of Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas/ Twitter

July 10 (UPI) -- A judge has dismissed the sexual assault charges against former reality TV surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Laura Riley due to a lack of evidence. Robicheaux, 41, and Riley, 35, still face charges related to drug and gun possession, as well as charges related to poisoning, The Orange County Register reports. The ruling was handed down by Orange County Superior Court Judge Michael Leversen on Friday. Advertisement

Robicheaux, an orthopedic surgeon who appeared on Bravo's reality TV dating series Online Dating Rituals of the American Male, was accused by five women of drugging and sexually assaulting them. One woman said he raped her after a date in 2009.

Four of those women also accused Riley of participating in the abuse.

The scope of the case against the couple had been limited to just two of the victims since charges were filed in 2018. At one time there were seven victims included in the charges and as many as 13 had come forward with accusations.

The couple have maintained that the sex acts they are accused of engaging in were consensual. They are free on $1 million bail.