China sends 37 military aircraft toward Taiwan ahead of defensive drills

Taiwan's Defense Ministry says China sent 37 military aircraft, including J-16 fighters like the one toward Taiwan on Friday and Saturday ahead of planned defensive military drills. Photo courtesy of Taiwan Ministry of National Defense

July 22 (UPI) -- China sent 37 of military aircraft toward Taiwan on Friday and Saturday ahead of planned defensive military exercises by Taiwan's military, according to Taiwan's Defense Ministry. The Taiwanese military said 22 aircraft entered Taiwan's self-declared air defense identification zone. The aircraft included H-6 bombers and J-16 and J-10 fighter aircraft, according to Ministry of Defense. Advertisement

In addition, the Defense Ministry said seven Chinese ships participated in joint patrols with military aircraft.

Taiwan conducts yearly defensive drills that simulate an invasion from mainland China and has ramped up the civilian aspect of the drill this year.

During this year's drills, civilians who are outdoors will be instructed to seek bomb shelters as opposed to previous drills in which civilians were told to stay indoors.

The Financial Times reported that a number of participants has also inccrease from previous years, with about three million participants expected this year.

While the government of mainland China considers Taiwan to be a province in rebellion against the central government, China and Taiwan have official government bodies that handle cross-strait relations.

The Chinese government has increased its rhetoric and posturing against Taiwan in recent years. Military flights from mainland China near Taiwan nearly doubled in 2022 when compared to the previous year.

Advertisement

In August, a visit by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sparked anger in China, with government officials calling it a "provocation." The Chinese military conducted drills in response to the visit and send aircraft into the air defense identification zone.