Actors join movie, TV writers in going on strike
July 13, 2023 / 2:45 PM

China scrambles fighter jets as U.S. Navy plane flies through Taiwan Strait

By Doug Cunningham
China on Thursday scrambled fighter jets as a U.S. Navy plane flew above international waters in the Taiwan Strait (pictured earlier this year as the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (foreground) was shadowed by a Chinese military vessel). File Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI
China on Thursday scrambled fighter jets as a U.S. Navy plane flew above international waters in the Taiwan Strait (pictured earlier this year as the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (foreground) was shadowed by a Chinese military vessel). File Photo by U.S. Navy/UPI | License Photo

July 13 (UPI) -- China scrambled fighter jets Thursday in response to a U.S. Navy plane flying in international airspace in the Taiwan Strait

A U.S. Navy statement said a U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon flew through the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.

"By operating within the Taiwan Strait in accordance with international law, the United States upholds the navigational rights and freedoms of all nations," the statement read. "The aircraft's transit of the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific."

Navy officials ended the release by stating, "The United States military flies, sails and operates anywhere international law allows."

China raised its rhetoric on the topic, too.

A Chinese military statement on the incident said, "Troops in the theatre are always on high alert and will resolutely defend national sovereignty and security as well as regional peace and stability."

The People's Liberation Army Eastern Theater Command said the fighter jets were scrambled to monitor and warn the U.S. Navy aircraft.

China's reaction to the U.S. plane's flight came as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta during the Southeast Asian Nations summit.

China in recent years has ramped up its own military action in the Taiwan Strait's international waters. A Chinese aircraft carrier group sailed through the area June 21.

On June 8, dozens of Chinese military aircraft flew 37 sorties into Taiwan's air defense identification zone as tensions in the region continued over Taiwan.

Taiwan called the action "gray zone" warfare designed to strain its defense capabilities and wear down morale.

China continues to claim Taiwan as Chinese territory, even vowing to seize it by force if necessary.

Taiwan's government was established after the People's Republic of China was founded in a 1949 revolution .

