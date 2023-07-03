Advertisement
World News
July 3, 2023 / 8:13 AM

Joe Biden to meet King Charles III, Rishi Sunak in London to start Europe trip

By Paul Godfrey
1/2
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-day visit to London next week follows a visit to Washington by British Prime Minister Riushi Sunak (L) in June. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
U.S. President Joe Biden's two-day visit to London next week follows a visit to Washington by British Prime Minister Riushi Sunak (L) in June. File photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

July 3 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will arrive in London on Sunday for a two-day visit to meet with King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the White House said.

Biden's trip to "further strengthen the close relationship between our nations," was part of a five-day visit to three allies in northern Europe, the White House said in a statement Sunday. The president will be in Vilnius, Lithuania, July 11-12 for the 74th NATO Summit before going on to Helsinki, Finland, for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit on July 13.

Advertisement

"More details about the trip will be announced soon," said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The meeting with King Charles is scheduled for Monday, July 10, at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

RELATED U.S., EU, Britain pledge additional aid at Ukraine Recovery Conference in London

Downing Street said Biden's visit reflected "the strong relationship" between Britain and the United States.

"The prime minister looks forward to welcoming President Biden in the U.K. later this month," a Downing Street spokesman said.

"This reflects the strong relationship between the U.K. and the U.S., building on a series of bilateral visits and meetings earlier this year."

RELATED America, Britain to 'lead together' on AI, tech and more, Rishi Sunak says

The meeting with Charles will be the first since his coronation in May where the United States was represented by first lady Jill Biden. The Bidens both attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey in September.

Advertisement

Biden accepted an invitation for a state visit from Charles in April but next week's short visit follows a two-day trip by Sunak to Washington in June, which yielded an "Atlantic declaration" under which the two countries agreed to more closely cooperate on emerging technologies and energy transition.

Biden and Sunak also met in Belfast in April for events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement where Biden said that ensuring the peace deal and the Windsor Framework on post-Brexit Northern Ireland-EU trading arrangements remained in place were the top priorities of his visit.

RELATED British PM Rishi Sunak to call for deeper ties with U.S. during Washington visit

He also called for power-sharing between the Democratic Unionist Party and Sinn Fein to be restored in the Legislative Assembly at Stormont -- a plea that has so far gone unheeded. The DUP has boycotted the legislative body for 16 months, arguing the Anglo-EU Windsor Framework signed in February does not adequately address their concerns about post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The boycott means the country is effectively without a functioning government.

Latest Headlines

Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk
World News // 1 hour ago
Ukrainian writer dies after deadly Russian missile strike in Kramatorsk
July 3 (UPI) -- A Ukrainian writer who was critically injured in Russia's strike on a Kramatorsk restaurant last Tuesday died of her injuries on Saturday in a hospital in Dnipro.
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
World News // 2 hours ago
Thai elephant gifted to Sri Lanka is home again after rescue from temple abusers
July 3 (UPI) -- A Thai elephant is recovering at a sanctuary near Chiang Mai in northern Thailand on Monday after being returned from Sri Lanka following a three-year campaign by animal rights activists who alleged he was being abused.
Israeli forces attack West Bank's Jenin city
World News // 4 hours ago
Israeli forces attack West Bank's Jenin city
July 3 (UPI) -- Israeli forces overnight launched a massive military operation in the occupied West Bank, targeting what officials said was a terrorist headquarters within a Palestinian city's refugee camp.
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
World News // 5 hours ago
On This Day: Sarah Palin announces resignation
July 3 (UPI) -- On July 3, 2009, Sarah Palin announced she was resigning as governor of Alaska with 17 months to go in her term.
Israel to buy F-35 fighter jets from U.S.
World News // 9 hours ago
Israel to buy F-35 fighter jets from U.S.
July 2 (UPI) -- Israel will purchase more than two dozen F-35 fighter jets from the United States, in a multibillion-dollar deal that will expand the Middle Eastern country's fleet of the world's most advanced stealth aircraft by 50%.
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
World News // 15 hours ago
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
July 2 (UPI) -- The International Atomic Energy Agency, a global nuclear watchdog, said Friday that no signs of mines or explosives have been found around the endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine.
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
World News // 18 hours ago
South Sudan churches push for plans to resettle refugees as children in Sudan killed by measles amid war
July 2 (UPI) -- A church leader in South Sudan is calling on the nation's Catholic dioceses to establish aid and emergency centers for refugees amid a bloody civil war.
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
World News // 18 hours ago
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
July 2 (UPI) -- French police arrested over 700 people as riots continued for the fifth night in the wake of the shooting death of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk, who was killed by police during a traffic stop in a Paris suburb.
Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky
World News // 1 day ago
Spanish PM backs new Ukraine-NATO defense council in meeting with Zelensky
July 1 (UPI) -- Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez voiced support for the creation of a Ukraine-NATO Defense Council on Saturday during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
World News // 1 day ago
Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander acknowledges, apologizes for Dutch slave trade
July 1 (UPI) -- King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands acknowledged and apologized for the Dutch role in the historical slave trade Saturday in a speech marking the 150th anniversary of the end of slavery in Dutch Suriname.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Poland beefs up border security as Belarus' Lukashenko warns of 'nuclear showdown'
Man dies after head-first 40-foot dive into Texas lake
Man dies after head-first 40-foot dive into Texas lake
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Watchdog: No signs of mines, explosives at endangered Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
CIA director says U.S. will not 'waste' chance to recruit Russians disaffected by Ukraine war
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
Grandmother of Nahel Merzouk urges for calm as French rioters slam car into home of local mayor
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement